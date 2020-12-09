Jordan Bohannon Leads Iowa to Win Over North Carolina

SI.com
Jordan Bohannon Leads Four Players in Double Figures in No. 3 Iowa's Win Over No. 16 North Carolina

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points to lead four players in double figures for No. 3 Iowa, and the Hawkeyes beat No. 16 North Carolina 93-80 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge game on Tuesday night.

Luka Garza, who came into the game leading the nation in scoring at 34 points per game, had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (4-0). It was the 24th double-double of Garza’s career, but he had his streak of 19 consecutive games of scoring 20 points or more snapped.

Bohannon, a senior who missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery in December, had scored 11 points in Iowa’s first three games this season. But he got hot from 3-point range, making 7 of 16 attempts, and converted his only shot from inside the arc.

Garrison Brooks scored 17 points to lead five players in double figures for the Tar Heels (3-2). Day’Ron Sharpe had 13 points and RJ Davis had 12.

CJ Fredrick had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp added 19 for the Hawkeyes. Frederick, Wieskamp and Bohannon had all 17 of Iowa’s 3-pointers.

Iowa opened the game with an 11-2 run and led by as much as 17 points in the first half before taking a 43-31 halftime lead on Fredrick’s 3-pointer.

North Carolina opened the second half on a 14-5 run and got to within one point three times before eventually taking a 66-65 lead with 9:52 left on two free throws by Davis.

Iowa answered with a 16-2 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Bohannon with 6:57 to play, and the Hawkeyes wouldn’t trail again.

