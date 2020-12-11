SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Here Are the College Football Teams Sitting Out Bowl Season

Author:
Publish date:

The college football schedule has been in a perpetual state of flux for the entire 2020 season. That uncertainty will continue into the bowl season, with several games already canceled and conference allegiances to certain games getting adjusted.

Added to the mix are a list of teams who are preemptively opting out of playing in a bowl game this season. Boston College led the charge, announcing on Thursday its decision to not play in a bowl game this year, saying its players were "emotionally spent" from what's been a trying regular season.

On Friday, Pittsburgh coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement that the Panthers would not participate in bowl season either, saying instead that his players would have a "well-deserved restful holiday season with their families and loved ones."

Below is a list of teams that have opted out of the 2020 bowl season. This list will be updated as more teams make their intentions known. This list does not include LSU, as the Tigers self-imposed a postseason ban.

ACC

  • Boston College
  • Pittsburgh

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 20, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies center fielder David Dahl (26) makes a catch for an out in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Rangers, David Dahl Agree to One-Year Deal

Catch up on the latest hot stove rumors around baseball.

Maile
Play
College Football

Report: Utah State Won't Play CSU After Cockett's Alleged Comments on Maile

Utah State players said the university's president was concerned about Maile's faith in his candidacy for the full-time job.

pitt helmet
Play
College Football

Tracker: The College Football Teams Sitting Out Bowl Season

As bowl season approaches, keep track of each program that's opted out of playing in a bowl game.

USATSI_14022547
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: Fort Lauderdale Stakes. The Formula Loves a 5/1 Longshot on Top!

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Fort Lauderdale Stakes from Gulfstream Park, including the latest odds and his best bets.

Mac Jones
Play
Gambling

NCAA Football Week 15 Betting Preview: Lay the Points with Alabama and Northwestern?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking has Alabama at Arkansas and Illinois at Northwestern as the featured matchups on his Saturday NCAA college football betting card.

Grayson McCall
Play
Gambling

College Football Week 15 Betting Preview and Odds: No. 11 Coastal Carolina vs. Troy

Can the Chanticleers avoid a letdown in the regular season finale and continue their 2020 Cinderella season? We've got the betting angles covered.

Kyle Trask
Play
Gambling

College Football Week 15 Betting Preview and Odds: LSU vs. No. 6 Florida

SI Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo breaks down the betting angles for LSU vs. Florida on Saturday.

christian-mccaffrey-new-contract
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 14 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!