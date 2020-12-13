Iowa's Smith-Marsette Out for Rest of Game After TD Celebration Flip

Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette Out for the Rest of the Game Following TD Celebration Flip

Sometimes, celebrating in an extravagant way isn't the best decision, and Iowa wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette found out the hard way.

The No. 16 Hawkeyes had a 14-7 lead over Wisconsin when Spencer Petras found Smith-Marsette for a 53-yard touchdown. The wide receiver showed his athleticism with a front flip into the end zone.

While impressive, he managed to injure himself in the process.

Smith-Marsette now has a walking boot on his left ankle and is reportedly out for the rest of the game. He ended the day with seven catches, 140 yards and two touchdowns.

The Hawkeyes are leading Wisconsin, 28-7, with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.