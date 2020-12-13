Shoe Toss Leads to Game-Winning FG as LSU Upsets No. 6 Florida

When the dust settles on what's been the most unique season on record, one of the most impactful plays could end up being a cleat toss.

LSU upset No. 6 Florida, 37-34, on a last-minute, 57-yard field goal that was preceded by a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that extended the Tigers' game-winning drive.

Facing a 3rd-and-10 at its own 29-yard line with under two minutes to play, LSU's Kole Taylor was stopped well short of the first down marker. The Tigers were gifted a first down, however, when Florida's Marco Wilson was issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for, as the official put it, "throwing the LSU player's shoe 20 yards down the field."

The penalty extended LSU's drive, and five plays later the Tigers advanced to the Florida 39-yard line. Kicking through a thick fog, LSU kicker Cade York drilled a 57-yard field goal with 0:23 left to put the Tigers up by three.

Brad McClenny via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Florida advanced to the LSU 33-yard line in three plays and attempted a 51-yard field goal to send the game to overtime, but the kick sailed wide left. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for LSU, who will miss a bowl game this season after self-imposing a bowl ban.

The loss drops Florida to 8-2 on the season, though the Gators have already secured a spot in the SEC championship game. They'll face No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, making their 13th all-time appearance in the game. It's their first appearance since 2016, when they lost to Alabama, 54-16.