SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Shoe Toss Leads to Game-Winning FG as LSU Upsets No. 6 Florida

Author:
Publish date:

When the dust settles on what's been the most unique season on record, one of the most impactful plays could end up being a cleat toss.

LSU upset No. 6 Florida, 37-34, on a last-minute, 57-yard field goal that was preceded by a critical unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that extended the Tigers' game-winning drive.

Facing a 3rd-and-10 at its own 29-yard line with under two minutes to play, LSU's Kole Taylor was stopped well short of the first down marker. The Tigers were gifted a first down, however, when Florida's Marco Wilson was issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for, as the official put it, "throwing the LSU player's shoe 20 yards down the field."

The penalty extended LSU's drive, and five plays later the Tigers advanced to the Florida 39-yard line. Kicking through a thick fog, LSU kicker Cade York drilled a 57-yard field goal with 0:23 left to put the Tigers up by three.

lsu-fla

Florida advanced to the LSU 33-yard line in three plays and attempted a 51-yard field goal to send the game to overtime, but the kick sailed wide left. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for LSU, who will miss a bowl game this season after self-imposing a bowl ban.

The loss drops Florida to 8-2 on the season, though the Gators have already secured a spot in the SEC championship game. They'll face No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, making their 13th all-time appearance in the game. It's their first appearance since 2016, when they lost to Alabama, 54-16.

YOU MAY LIKE

missouri-illinois
College Basketball

Missouri Hangs on to Best No. 6 Illinois, 81-78

Missouri improves to 5-0 after holding off a late comeback attempt from No. 6 Illinois.

lsu-fla
College Football

Shoe Toss Leads to Game-Winning FG as LSU Upsets No. 6 Florida

LSU benefited from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Florida that led to a last-minute, game-winning field goal.

Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) celebrates beating Joseph Benavidez (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena.
Play
MMA

UFC 256 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Deiveson Figueiredo looks for his second successful title defense in the past three weeks at UFC 256, as he puts his belt on the line against Brandon Moreno.

Columbus-Seattle-MLS-Cup-Zelarayan
Play
Soccer

Crew Win MLS Cup Behind Zelarayan's Epic Final

Lucas Zelarayan scored twice and assisted on another goal, leading Columbus to its first MLS Cup title in 12 years.

butch jones
College Football

Arkansas State Hires Butch Jones as New Head Coach

Jones, currently an assistant at Alabama, was formerly the head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

North Carolina Makes ACC, FBS History in Win over No. 10 Miami

Williams and Carter set a FBS record with a combined 544 rushing yards while Howell became the first ACC player to record a pass, rush and rec. TD in the same game since 2014.

Maile
Play
College Football

Utah State Won't Play After President's Alleged Remarks About Coach

Utah State players said the university's president was concerned about Maile's faith in his candidacy for the full-time job.

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point to tie up the game against Tennessee during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
College Football

Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 Game

Vanderbilt kicker and goalkeeper Sarah Fuller drilled her first career extra point, tying the game against Tennessee in the first quarter.