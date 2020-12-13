SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Missouri Hangs on to Best No. 6 Illinois, 81-78

Author:
Publish date:

Missouri held off a late charge from No. 6 Illinois and overcame 36 points from Fighting Illini star Ayo Dosunmu for an 81-78 victory Saturday night.

Dru Smith had 17 points, Javon Pickett had 14 points and five rebounds and the Tigers held on in the annual “Braggin’ Rights” rivalry game.

missouri-illinois

Missouri (5-0) led 49-41 at halftime and held on for its third straight win in the series. Illinois (4-2) trailed by 13 with nine minutes left but rallied to tie it before the Tigers closed out the upset.

Dosunmu set a career high in scoring on 13-of-20 shooting, and Kofi Cockburn had 19 points with six rebounds for Illinois. Andre Curbelo added in 14 points off the bench.

Missouri guard Xavier Pinson ended the Tigers’ seven-minute field goal drought on a spinning floater with 51 seconds left to make it 80-76. Cockburn threw down a dunk on the next possession, but that was waved off and he was given a Flagrant 1 foul after the 7-footer clipped Missouri’s Mitchell Smith.

The Tigers ran down the clock before Kobe Brown air-balled a 3-pointer. Dosunmu took the rebound the other way and missed an off-balanced 3 that was grabbed by Brown, who missed two free throws. Dosunmu tried to get off another late heave, but couldn’t release in time.

The teams combined for 52 fouls. That meant plenty of trips to the foul line, where Missouri—which set a NCAA record for most consecutive foul shots made last season—vastly outperformed Illinois, shooting 84% to the Illini’s 61%.

The game was played in Columbia as challenges related to COVID-19 prevented the game from being held in its normal location of the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. Mizzou Arena was chosen as the game site via a coin flip between it and Champaign’s State Farm Center in a streamed event last month.

YOU MAY LIKE

missouri-illinois
College Basketball

Missouri Hangs on to Best No. 6 Illinois, 81-78

Missouri improves to 5-0 after holding off a late comeback attempt from No. 6 Illinois.

lsu-fla
College Football

Shoe Toss Leads to Game-Winning FG as LSU Upsets No. 6 Florida

LSU benefited from an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by Florida that led to a last-minute, game-winning field goal.

Deiveson Figueiredo (blue gloves) celebrates beating Joseph Benavidez (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Chartway Arena.
Play
MMA

UFC 256 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Deiveson Figueiredo looks for his second successful title defense in the past three weeks at UFC 256, as he puts his belt on the line against Brandon Moreno.

Columbus-Seattle-MLS-Cup-Zelarayan
Play
Soccer

Crew Win MLS Cup Behind Zelarayan's Epic Final

Lucas Zelarayan scored twice and assisted on another goal, leading Columbus to its first MLS Cup title in 12 years.

butch jones
College Football

Arkansas State Hires Butch Jones as New Head Coach

Jones, currently an assistant at Alabama, was formerly the head coach at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

Dec 5, 2020; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Javonte Williams (25) with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

North Carolina Makes ACC, FBS History in Win over No. 10 Miami

Williams and Carter set a FBS record with a combined 544 rushing yards while Howell became the first ACC player to record a pass, rush and rec. TD in the same game since 2014.

Maile
Play
College Football

Utah State Won't Play After President's Alleged Remarks About Coach

Utah State players said the university's president was concerned about Maile's faith in his candidacy for the full-time job.

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point to tie up the game against Tennessee during the first quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.
Play
College Football

Fuller Becomes First Woman to Score in Power 5 Game

Vanderbilt kicker and goalkeeper Sarah Fuller drilled her first career extra point, tying the game against Tennessee in the first quarter.