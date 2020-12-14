After enduring plenty of bumps throughout this unprecedented regular season, college football has finally reached bowl season.

Games are set to start on Dec. 19 with the Frisco Bowl and run through the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 11.

After this year's regular-season schedule has been in constant flux amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the bowl season slate also has been modified. The Redbox, Pinstripe, Sun and Holiday bowls are among a group of at least 10 games that have been canceled. Several schools, including Boston College and Pittsburgh, have already elected not to play in bowl games this winter, allowing players to go home for the holidays after the trying regular season.

While bowl game matchups are typically announced on Selection Sunday, this year's slate is being revealed early.

This list will be updated as matchups continue to be scheduled.

Check out the full bowl season schedule below:

Dec. 19:

Frisco Bowl: SMU vs. UTSA, Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.), 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Dec. 21:

Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dec. 22:

Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Tulane, Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho), 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Nevada vs. Tulane, Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho), 2:30 p.m., ESPN Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU, FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dec. 23:

New Orleans Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU, Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2

Dec. 24:

New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston, Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dec. 25:

Camellia Bowl: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2

Dec. 26:

Gasparilla Bowl: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), noon ET, ABC

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), noon ET, ABC Cure Bowl: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), noon ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium (Orlando), noon ET, ESPN First Responder Bowl: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Independence Bowl: Army vs. TBD, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Army vs. TBD, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Chase Field (Phoenix), 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dec. 28:

Military Bowl: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dec. 29:

Cheez-It Bowl: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Camping World Stadium (Orlando), 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Alamo Bowl: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dec. 30:

Mayo Bowl: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.), noon ET, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.), noon ET, ESPN Music City Bowl: Nissan Stadium (Nashville), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Nissan Stadium (Nashville), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Cotton Bowl Classic: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.), 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Dec. 31:

Armed Forces Bowl: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Tex.), noon ET, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Tex.), noon ET, ESPN Liberty Bowl: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN Arizona Bowl: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.), 4 p.m. ET, CBSSN

Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.), 4 p.m. ET, CBSSN Texas Bowl: NRG Stadium (Houston), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 1:

Birmingham Bowl: Legion Field (Birmingham, Ala.), noon ET, ESPN2

Legion Field (Birmingham, Ala.), noon ET, ESPN2 Peach Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN Citrus Bowl: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), 1 p.m. ET, ABC

Camping World Stadium (Orlando), 1 p.m. ET, ABC Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. ET, ESPN

Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. ET, ESPN Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans), 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 2:

Gator Bowl: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.), noon ET, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.), noon ET, ESPN Outback Bowl: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC Fiesta Bowl: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN Orange Bowl: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Jan. 11: