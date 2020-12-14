2020-21 College Football Bowl Game Schedule: Matchups, Dates, Kickoff Times and TV Channels
After enduring plenty of bumps throughout this unprecedented regular season, college football has finally reached bowl season.
Games are set to start on Dec. 19 with the Frisco Bowl and run through the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 11.
After this year's regular-season schedule has been in constant flux amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the bowl season slate also has been modified. The Redbox, Pinstripe, Sun and Holiday bowls are among a group of at least 10 games that have been canceled. Several schools, including Boston College and Pittsburgh, have already elected not to play in bowl games this winter, allowing players to go home for the holidays after the trying regular season.
While bowl game matchups are typically announced on Selection Sunday, this year's slate is being revealed early.
This list will be updated as matchups continue to be scheduled.
Check out the full bowl season schedule below:
Dec. 19:
- Frisco Bowl: SMU vs. UTSA, Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.), 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Dec. 21:
- Myrtle Beach Bowl: North Texas vs. Appalachian State, Brooks Stadium (Conway, S.C.), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dec. 22:
- Idaho Potato Bowl: Nevada vs. Tulane, Albertsons Stadium (Boise, Idaho), 2:30 p.m., ESPN
- Boca Raton Bowl: UCF vs. BYU, FAU Stadium (Boca Raton, Fla.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dec. 23:
- New Orleans Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Montgomery Bowl: Memphis vs. FAU, Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Dec. 24:
- New Mexico Bowl: Hawaii vs. Houston, Toyota Stadium (Frisco, Tex.), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dec. 25:
- Camellia Bowl: Cramton Bowl (Montgomery, Ala.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Dec. 26:
- Gasparilla Bowl: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), noon ET, ABC
- Cure Bowl: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), noon ET, ESPN
- First Responder Bowl: Gerald J. Ford Stadium (Dallas), 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- LendingTree Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State, Ladd-Peebles Stadium (Mobile, Ala.), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Independence Bowl: Army vs. TBD, Independence Stadium (Shreveport, La.), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Chase Field (Phoenix), 10:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dec. 28:
- Military Bowl: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Annapolis, Md.), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dec. 29:
- Cheez-It Bowl: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Alamo Bowl: Alamodome (San Antonio, Tex.), 9 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dec. 30:
- Mayo Bowl: Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.), noon ET, ESPN
- Music City Bowl: Nissan Stadium (Nashville), 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Cotton Bowl Classic: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Tex.), 7:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Dec. 31:
- Armed Forces Bowl: Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Tex.), noon ET, ESPN
- Liberty Bowl: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium (Memphis), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Arizona Bowl: Arizona Stadium (Tucson, Ariz.), 4 p.m. ET, CBSSN
- Texas Bowl: NRG Stadium (Houston), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Jan. 1:
- Birmingham Bowl: Legion Field (Birmingham, Ala.), noon ET, ESPN2
- Peach Bowl: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta), 12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Citrus Bowl: Camping World Stadium (Orlando), 1 p.m. ET, ABC
- Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Pasadena, Calif., 5 p.m. ET, ESPN
- Allstate Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff semifinal): Mercedes-Benz Superdome (New Orleans), 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN
Jan. 2:
- Gator Bowl: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville, Fla.), noon ET, ESPN
- Outback Bowl: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa), 12:30 p.m. ET, ABC
- Fiesta Bowl: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Ariz.), 4 p.m. ET, ESPN
Orange Bowl: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Jan. 11:
- College Football Playoff national championship game: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Fla.), 8 p.m. ET, ESPN