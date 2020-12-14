SI.com
Florida's Keyontae Johnson Was in Medically Induced Coma, Grandfather Says

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson was in a medically induced coma after collapsing on the court in last Saturday's game, according to his grandfather.

Johnson's grandfather, Larry DeJarnett, provided the update during a phone interview with USA Today on Monday. DeJarnett said his grandson was transported to Gainesville, Fla., on Monday and doctors hoped to bring Johnson out of the coma in the afternoon.

"They’re just not sure," DeJarnett told USA Today. "He may have had activity in the brain, so they induced the coma. They put him on medication to keep him sedated."

The university said in a statement that Johnson has "been successfully transferred as planned from Tallahassee Memorial to UF Health in Gainesville by ShandsCair. He continues in critical but stable condition, is following simple commands and undergoing further tests."

The reason for Johnson's collapse is still unknown, and it's unclear if his condition is related to COVID-19. Although DeJarnett said he didn't know if Johnson ever contracted the virus, multiple outlets reported the forward did over the summer.

The Gators were coming out of a timeout just minutes into Saturday's 83–71 loss to the Seminoles when Johnson collapsed at midcourt. The junior was taken to the locker room on a stretcher before being transported to Tallahassee Memorial hospital. Head coach Mike White remained with Johnson at the hospital overnight in Tallahassee and his parents arrived later to be by his side. On Sunday, Florida confirmed that Johnson remained in critical but stable condition.

Prior to the incident, Johnson celebrated with his teammates after finishing an alley-oop on a pass from Tyree Appleby. After the team broke its huddle, he collapsed on the court and players started calling for help. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said Gators administrators were given the option to stop the game or continue, and White said his players decided to continue.

Johnson—the SEC Preseason Player of the Year— is averaging 16 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.

