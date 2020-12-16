NCAA to Grant D-I Transfer Athletes Immediate Eligibility This Year

The NCAA Division I Council passed a proposal on Wednesday that will grant transfer athletes from all D-I sports immediate eligibility to compete this year.

"We are thrilled at the passing of the blanket waiver as we believe it is in line with D-I SAAC, ensuring that all of our student-athletes have the best opportunity to thrive both academically and athletically," NCAA D-I SAAC Voice Chair and Southeastern Louisiana women's soccer player Caroline Lee said in a statement. "In a time of great uncertainty amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel it is in our best interest to grant immediate eligibility for those who have transferred in order to best support their mental-health and wellbeing."

Prior to this proposal passing, athletes who competed in baseball, football, men’s and women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey weren't eligible to transfer and compete immediately without a waiver.

Now, essentially any Division I transfer athletes whose waivers were still in limbo or denied are now able to compete immediately this year.