Gonzaga's Suggs Notches 27 in Win Over No. 3 Iowa

Jalen Suggs, No. 1 Gonzaga Cruise Past No. 3 Iowa Despite Hawkeyes' Second-Half Rally

Author:
Publish date:

Jalen Suggs finished with 27 points, four assists and seven rebounds as No. 1 Gonzaga and its explosive offense handled No. 3 Iowa, 99–88, on Saturday at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Suggs, who was 8-of-17 from the floor and 7-of-10 from three point range in the contest, posted 18 points by halftime.

Gonzaga (4–0) led by as many as 20 points early in the second half despite the fact that it entered Saturday having not played in 19 days due to a pause in team activities due to COVID-19.

As a team, the Bulldogs shot 51.4 % off 36-of-70 shooting from the floor, and made half of their shots (13 of 26) from beyond the arc. Along with Suggs, three other Zags players—Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Joel Ayayi—recorded double-figures in points. Timme finished with 15 while Kispert and Ayayi finished with 13 apiece.

Arguably the play of the game came in the second half, when Suggs had his pass picked off but hustled back to block CJ Fredrick's lay-up attempt.

Iowa (6–1) fought back in the game behind a 30-point, 10-rebound performance by preseason National Player of the Year favorite Luka Garza. However, the Hawkeyes couldn't the deficit less than nine, which only came with 35 seconds remaining in the game. The loss was Iowa's first blemish of the season.

Four Hawkeye players finished with double figures in points. While Garza led the way, Joe Wieskamp finished with 20, followed by Joe Toussaint with 14 and Jack Nunge with 10.

The Zags now boast wins over four Power 5 teams this season, including three teams (Kansas, Iowa, West Virginia) in the current AP top 10.

Gonzaga returns to action on Monday when the Bulldogs host Northwestern State. Iowa's next game will be against Big Ten opponent Purdue on Tuesday.

