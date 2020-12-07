SI.com
Gonzaga Pauses Team Activities Through Dec. 14

Gonzaga announced on Sunday it will pause all team activities through Dec. 14 due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Bulldogs' program.

The school said its decision to pause all team activities was made "out of an abundance of caution."

Gonzaga's matchup with No. 2 Baylor on Saturday was postponed due to the Bulldogs' positive COVID-19 cases. One player and one non-player reportedly tested positive, though the player in question did not play in Gonzaga's win over West Virginia on Dec. 2.

The highly-anticipated matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor will be rescheduled for a later date. 

Gonzaga will miss four non-conference matchups due to the COVID-19 hiatus. The Bulldogs' first opportunity to return to the floor will come against No. 3 Iowa on Dec. 19. 

