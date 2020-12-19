No. 10 Holds Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Title

No. 10 Oklahoma Holds Off No. 6 Iowa State to Win Big 12 Championship

No. 10 Oklahoma won the Big 12 championship, 27–21, over No. 6 Iowa State thanks to a 17-point second quarter.

This marks the Sooners sixth straight conference title.

The matchup looked like it would be the battle of the quarterbacks. Coming into the game, Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler had thrown for 2,512 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Brock Purdy, on the other hand, had thrown for 2,272 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, his third as the starter for the Cyclones.

By the end of the game, Rattler threw for 272 yards and one passing touchdown while Purdy went for 322 passing yards and one passing touchdown with three interceptions.

The game was ultimately won on the ground with Oklahoma rushing for 120 yards for two touchdowns and 31 carries.

The Sooners dominated early, scoring within the first four minutes. They continued to carry the momentum, edging themselves to a 17–0 lead with just under six minutes to go in the second quarter.

Iowa State didn't score its first point until a touchdown at the 1:34 mark in the second quarter on a six-play, 66-yard run. However, Sooners' Rattler quickly responded with a nine-yard rushing touchdown right before the half.

While Oklahoma had a 24–7 lead going into the half, Iowa State powered back to keep it close, going on to score the only touchdown in the third quarter.

The Cyclones managed to score first in the fourth quarter with just over five minutes left, bringing the game within three points.

However, a field goal from Sooners' Gabe Brkic sealed the team's Big 12 title.