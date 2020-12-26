Utah Running Back Ty Jordan Passes Away

Utah running freshman running back Ty Jordan has died, the university's football program announced Saturday morning.

The cause of Jordan's death has not been released and the details of his passing have not been confirmed.

“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan," Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement. "Ty’s personality and smile were infectious and he made a huge impact on our program in the short time he was with us. He leaves an indelible mark on each of us and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends. From the bottom of our hearts, all of us in the Utah Football Family want to say we love you Ty and may you rest in peace.”

Jordan was named the 2020 Pac 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and All-Pac-12 second team after playing in four games in the 2020 season. He led the team in carries (83), rushing yards (597), rushing touchdowns (6) and all-purpose yards (723).

Jordan also caught 11 passes for 126 yards and averaged 119.4 rushing yards per game and 7.2 yards per carry.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to learn of Ty Jordan’s passing early this morning and our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the young men in our football program," Utah director of athletics Mark Harlan said in a statement. "Our priority is on supporting his family and the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our football program who are so deeply hurting right now. Coach Whittingham and I are working closely to provide support and resources for our Utah Football family in this extremely difficult time.”

This story will be updated.