SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Liberty Takes Down Coastal Carolina in Wild Cure Bowl Win

Author:
Publish date:

Elijah James blocked Massimo Biscardi’s 42-yard field goal attempt in overtime to give No. 23 Liberty a 37-34 victory over No. 9 Coastal Carolina on Saturday night in a wild finish in the FBC Mortgage Cure Bowl.

Liberty (10-1) took the lead on Alex Barbir’s 44-yard field goal on the first extra possession.

Coastal Carolina (11-1) got a huge break in regulation when Liberty’s Joshua Mack fumbled inside the 1 with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Safety Alex Spillum recovered the fumble to end the long drive.

cure bowl

Malik Willis ran for 137 yards and four touchdowns for Liberty. The Flames’ only loss came to North Carolina State on a blocked field goal.

Coastal Carolina overcame an early 14-0 deficit, and drove 72 yards to tie it in the fourth quarter. Grayson McCall ran in a 2-point conversion to make it 34-34 after throwing a 5-yard touchdown pass to Greg Latushko with 3:01 remaining

Coastal Carolina had won 12 straight.

It was the first time any ranked team had played in the six-year-old bowl, which was moved to prime time after being scheduled in the early afternoon. The teams were scheduled to meet Dec. 5, but that game was canceled because of COVID-19.

Willis led touchdown drives of 64 and 66 yards on the Flames’ first two possessions, running 7 yards for the first touchdown and 6 yards to make it 14-0 late in the first quarter.

Braden Matts’ interception turned the game in Coastal Carolina’s direction early in the second quarter. Biscardi’s 21-yard field goal got the Chanticleers on the board, and McCall connected with tight end Isaiah Likely on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make it 14-10 with 2:02 left in the half.

Biscardi added a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the half after Barbir kicked a 37-yarder for Liberty.

Javon Scruggs’ 59-yard interception return set up the Flames at the Costal Carolina 10 early in the second half, and Willis’ third TD run made it 24-13. Coastal Carolina answered quickly on McCall’s 43-yard scoring pass to Latushko.

YOU MAY LIKE

cure bowl
College Football

Liberty Takes Down Coastal Carolina in Wild Cure Bowl Win

Liberty blocked Coastal Carolina's potential game-tying field goal in overtime of a 37-34 win in the Cure Bowl.

week-16-preview
Play
NFL Football

NFL Saturday Takeaways: Dolphins Summon FitzMagic in Vegas

Plus, Kliff-Kyler Cards lay an egg, Matthew Stafford's future, the fall of Big Ben, the solution for tanking and more.

tua tagovailoa
NFL

FitzMagic Replaces Tua, Eliminates Raiders From Playoffs in Chaotic Dolphins Win

Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced the rookie Tua Tagovailoa in the fourth quarter and led the Dolphins to a wild win over the Raiders.

jon huber
Wrestling

Jon Huber, Wrestler Known as Brodie Lee, Dies at 41

Huber's wife announced on Instagram that he died from a non-COVID-19 related lung issue.

thomas bryant
Extra Mustard

Wizards' Thomas Bryant Throws Down Jam on Wrong Basket

Thomas Bryant is still in a gift-giving mood as he had an impressive dunk on the opposing basket.

reggie bullock
Extra Mustard

Knicks Endure Jersey Snafu That Could Only Happen to Them

Against the 76ers on Saturday, there was something slightly off about Reggie Bullock's jersey.

Dec 26, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) before the first quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Play
College Football

Cornelius Brown Leads Georgia State to Win Over Western Kentucky

Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky.

Dec 26, 2020; Dallas, TX, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Trey Ragas (9) runs the ball against the UTSA Roadrunners in the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Play
College Football

Louisiana-Lafayette Tops UTSA in First Responder Bowl

Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl.