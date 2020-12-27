SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Louisiana-Lafayette Tops UTSA in First Responder Bowl

Author:
Publish date:

DALLAS (AP) — Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl on Saturday at SMU’s Ford Stadium.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (10-1) drove 72 yards in 12 plays for the winning score after UTSA (7-5) overcame a 24-7 second-half deficit to tie it.

UTSA associate head coach/offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. directed the Roadrunners after first-year coach Jeff Traylor twice tested positive for COVID-19 this week and didn’t accompany the team.

Levi Lewis had first-half touchdown passes of 15 and 10 yards for Louisiana-Lafayette. Elijah Mitchell added a 3-yard touchdown run, and Kenneth Almendares kicked a 31-yard field goal, The Ragin’ Cajuns won their seventh straight game following a loss to Coastal Carolina in mid-October.

Frank Harris had touchdown passes of 29 yards and 10 yards and an 11-yard scoring run for the Roadrunners. Hunter Duplessis kicked a 20-yard field goal that tied with 13:32 left.

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 26, 2020; Mobile, AL, USA; Georgia State Panthers quarterback Cornelious Brown IV (4) before the first quarter against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Play
College Football

Cornelius Brown Leads Georgia State to Win Over Western Kentucky

Cornelius “Quad” Brown threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns to lead Georgia State to a 39-21 victory over Western Kentucky.

Dec 26, 2020; Dallas, TX, USA; Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns running back Trey Ragas (9) runs the ball against the UTSA Roadrunners in the first quarter at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Play
College Football

Louisiana-Lafayette Tops UTSA in First Responder Bowl

Trey Ragas scored on a 1-yard plunge with 7:16 left, and No. 16 Louisiana-Lafayette beat UTSA 31-24 in the First Responder Bowl.

USATSI_15340069
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15340270
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_15341719
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings - Quarterbacks

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 16 quarterback rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Dec 26, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots past Virginia Cavaliers guard Kihei Clark (0) during the second half at Dickies Arena.
Play
College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga Rolls Over Reigning National Champ No. 16 Virginia

Zags' Corey Kispert recorded career highs with 32 points and nine 3-pointers in 98-75 victory over No. 16 Virginia.

SI_FANTASY_V-W16-TE
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Tight Ends - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em tight ends for Week 16 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_V-W16-WR
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Wide Receivers - Sleepers, Fades, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em wide receivers for Week 16 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.