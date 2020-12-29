Ayala, Wiggins Lead Maryland Past No. 9 Wisconsin 70-64

SI.com
Eric Ayala, Aaron Wiggins Lead Maryland Past No. 9 Wisconsin 70-64

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Eric Ayala scored 17 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 15 points and nine rebounds as Maryland beat No. 9 Wisconsin 70-64 on Monday.

Maryland (6-3, 1-2 Big Ten) snapped Wisconsin’s 15-game home winning streak and a stretch of 10 straight conference wins that dated back to last season.

D’Mitrik Trice hit a 3-pointer with just less than 2 minutes left to pull the Badgers (8-2, 2-1) to 60-59.

Donta Scott hit back-to-back shots and Ayala knocked down two free throws to put the Terrapins up 66-59 with less than 25 seconds to go. Trice was fouled on a 3-point attempt on Wisconsin’s next possession and hit all three, but the Badgers got no closer.

Trice led Wisconsin with 25 points, while Aleem Ford added 10. But the Badgers’ post team of Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter combined for just 12 points as Maryland outscored them 38-20 in the paint.

Scott added 12 points for Maryland.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The Terrapins came into the game 0-2 in the conference with an upcoming stretch that includes Michigan, Indiana, Iowa and Illinois. It was a much-needed win in a tough stretch to open conference play.

Wisconsin: The Badgers dropped 85 points in Michigan State three days earlier. But its offense struggled to get on track at times.

UP NEXT

Maryland: The Terps host Michigan on Thursday.

Wisconsin: The Badgers host Minnesota on Thursday.

