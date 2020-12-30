CFP Chooses Makeup Dates in COVID-19 Contingency Plan

Ken Ruinard/The Greenville News

The College Football Playoff narrowed down potential make-up dates for both the semifinals and National Championship, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.

The make-up dates have been set in case of potential COVID-19 outbreaks with any of the four playoff teams. The semifinals would be pushed to Jan. 11 and Jan. 12, if the games can not be held on New Year's Day. The National Championship could be moved from Jan. 11 to Jan. 18, per Dinich.

"Everyone is planning to play the games as scheduled," CFP executive director Bill Hancock told Dinich on Wednesday. "The teams, schools' staffs and bowl staffs have been working really hard to provide an opportunity for the players. COVID procedures are in place at hotels and stadiums."

"We have prepared thoroughly, and we are ready. But it always makes sense to be prepared, even for circumstances we don't believe will happen."

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame are slated to face-off in the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. No. 2 Clemson will face No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m. ET.

The locations of the semifinals and National Championship will not change in the event of a rescheduling, per Dinich. The title game will be held at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.