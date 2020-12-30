SI.com
EXTRA MUSTARD
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Duke’s Mayo Bowl Provides Terrifying Alternative to Postgame Gatorade Bath

Author:
Publish date:
dukes-mayo-bowl

Bowl season is the most festive time of the year of the college football calendar, featuring a slate of strange game sponsors and even stranger celebrations. But one bowl game on Wednesday may be taking things a bit too far.

Tuesday night marked the 31st edition of the Cheez-It Bowl, culminating in a celebratory Cheez-It bath for Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy in the final seconds. We could see another variation of the traditional Gatorade bath on Wednesday as Wisconsin and Wake Forest square off in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

A tub of mayo dumped on one's head is, admittedly, a horrifying idea, though it's not completely out of the question. 

The Duke's Mayo Bowl Twitter account tweeted a photo teasing a potential mayo dump on Wednesday morning, likely sending a shiver down the spine of both Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. It's hard to imagine a coach tanking a bowl game, though both Clawson and Chryst should be on high-alert if their team is ahead in the final minutes.

Clawson will likely have his eye out for the mayonnaise tub down the stretch on Wednesday. 

Wake Forest secured a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, controlling the action behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Sam Hartman. We'll have to see if Clawson regrets his work on Wednesday afternoon as the game comes to a close at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. 

YOU MAY LIKE

dukes-mayo-bowl
College Football

Mayo Bowl Provides Alternative to Postgame Gatorade Bath

The winning coach of Wednesday’s bowl game may want to avoid his players in the final seconds.

Balotelli-Monza-Goal
Play
Soccer

Balotelli Scores 4 Minutes Into His Return

Mario Balotelli is playing for Serie B side Monza, and he made an instant impact on his club debut.

brodie-lee
Wrestling

John Silver Vows to Honor Memory of Brodie Lee

Jon Huber, best known in All Elite Wrestling as Brodie Lee, died Saturday at age 41.

trevor-lawrence-acc-championship
Play
Gambling

2020 Sugar Bowl Best Bets: No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State - Vegas Whispers Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview

Vegas Whispers 2020 Sugar Bowl Breakdown, Betting Odds & Preview!

Tottenham-Stadium-Fulham
Play
Soccer

Tottenham vs. Fulham Called Off Over COVID-19 Concerns

It's the second Premier League match postponed this week following Man City vs. Everton.

oakland-athletics
Play
MLB

One Wish for MLB in 2021

We're allowed to hope for a better baseball future, right?

Kyle Trask
Play
Gambling

2020 College Football Betting Preview: Duke's Mayo Bowl & Cotton Bowl Classic Picks

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking has college bowl games that feature Wake Forest vs. Wisconsin and Florida vs. Oklahoma on his Wednesday NCAA football betting card.

johnny-manziel-montreal-alouettes
NFL

Manziel to Join Fan Controlled Football Startup League

Manziel is slated to begin playing in the 7-on-7 league in February.