Mayo Bowl Provides Alternative to Postgame Gatorade Bath

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Bowl season is the most festive time of the year of the college football calendar, featuring a slate of strange game sponsors and even stranger celebrations. But one bowl game on Wednesday may be taking things a bit too far.

Tuesday night marked the 31st edition of the Cheez-It Bowl, culminating in a celebratory Cheez-It bath for Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy in the final seconds. We could see another variation of the traditional Gatorade bath on Wednesday as Wisconsin and Wake Forest square off in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.

A tub of mayo dumped on one's head is, admittedly, a horrifying idea, though it's not completely out of the question.

The Duke's Mayo Bowl Twitter account tweeted a photo teasing a potential mayo dump on Wednesday morning, likely sending a shiver down the spine of both Wake Forest head coach Dave Clawson and Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst. It's hard to imagine a coach tanking a bowl game, though both Clawson and Chryst should be on high-alert if their team is ahead in the final minutes.

Clawson will likely have his eye out for the mayonnaise tub down the stretch on Wednesday.

Wake Forest secured a 14-0 lead after the first quarter, controlling the action behind two touchdown passes from quarterback Sam Hartman. We'll have to see if Clawson regrets his work on Wednesday afternoon as the game comes to a close at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.