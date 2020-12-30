Report: Miami QB D’Eriq King Exits Game With Apparent Right Knee Injury

SI.com
NCAAF
Report: Miami QB D’Eriq King Exits First Half of Cheez-It Bowl With Apparent Right Knee Injury

Miami quarterback D’Eriq King exited the game due to an apparent right knee injury after being tackled late in the second quarter of the Cheez-it Bowl. 

The Hurricanes have not provided an update on his status, but tweeted condolences for the QB. 

The 23-year-old scrambled to his right before running five yards, ending with King grabbing his right knee. The sideline took a knee as trainers tended to the redshirt senior. King refused a medical cart to ride back to the locker room, The Athletic's Manny Navarro reported, and instead, limped back while appearing not to put weight on that leg.

In 2018 while playing at Houston, King suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee.

King transferred from Houston to Miami in January. He went on to complete 63.5% of his passes for 2,570 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions, and ran for 520 yards and four touchdowns on 122 carries in the Hurricanes' regular season.

He announced on Saturday that he is returning to Miami for one more season, using an NCAA rule that allows all players an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

