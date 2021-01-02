Who Was the Last Wide Receiver to Win the Heisman Trophy?

Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith could cap off his historic 2020 college football season with a Heisman Trophy award.

The senior wideout was already named the AP Player of the Year, but he also enters Tuesday's Heisman Trophy ceremony as the favorite to take home the most prestigious honor in college football.

If Smith does win the award, he would be the first wideout to do so since Michigan wide receiver/returner Desmond Howard in 1991. That season, Howard finished 11th in the nation with 985 receiving yards, 12th with 62 catches and scored in an NCAA-best 19 touchdowns in 12 games. He also had 13 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown as a rusher; returned 15 kicks for 412 yards and a score; and had 20 punt returns for 282 yards and a touchdown. He was also awarded the Walter Camp Trophy and the Maxwell Award.

Only two other receivers, Notre Dame's Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers in 1972, have won the Heisman.

Leading up to Alabama's Rose Bowl appearance, Smith had 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 19 touchdowns. In the Crimson Tide's 31–14 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night, he finished the game with seven catches, 130 receiving yards and three scores, tied for the most in Rose Bowl history.

“Probably one of the most selfless guys that I've ever had the opportunity to coach in terms of whatever he can do to help the team he wants to do,” Saban said of Smith prior to the Rose Bowl.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were also named Heisman finalists.

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on ESPN on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.