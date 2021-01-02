SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Who Was the Last Wide Receiver to Win the Heisman Trophy?

Author:
Publish date:

Alabama star wide receiver DeVonta Smith could cap off his historic 2020 college football season with a Heisman Trophy award.

The senior wideout was already named the AP Player of the Year, but he also enters Tuesday's Heisman Trophy ceremony as the favorite to take home the most prestigious honor in college football.

If Smith does win the award, he would be the first wideout to do so since Michigan wide receiver/returner Desmond Howard in 1991. That season, Howard finished 11th in the nation with 985 receiving yards, 12th with 62 catches and scored in an NCAA-best 19 touchdowns in 12 games. He also had 13 carries for 180 yards and a touchdown as a rusher; returned 15 kicks for 412 yards and a score; and had 20 punt returns for 282 yards and a touchdown. He was also awarded the Walter Camp Trophy and the Maxwell Award.

Only two other receivers, Notre Dame's Tim Brown in 1987 and Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers in 1972, have won the Heisman.

Leading up to Alabama's Rose Bowl appearance, Smith had 98 catches for 1,511 yards and 19 touchdowns. In the Crimson Tide's 31–14 victory over Notre Dame on Friday night, he finished the game with seven catches, 130 receiving yards and three scores, tied for the most in Rose Bowl history.

“Probably one of the most selfless guys that I've ever had the opportunity to coach in terms of whatever he can do to help the team he wants to do,” Saban said of Smith prior to the Rose Bowl.

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask were also named Heisman finalists.

The Heisman Trophy will be awarded on ESPN on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. ET.

YOU MAY LIKE

DeVonta Smith_2
Play
College Football

Who Was the Last Wide Receiver to Win the Heisman Trophy?

DeVonta Smith could be the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since 1991.

bama-nd
Play
College Football

Alabama RB Najee Harris Hurdles Notre Dame Defender

The Crimson Tide star jumped clear over a Notre Dame defender while running it 53 yards to the red zone.

Notre Dame
College Football

Notre Dame's Biggest Bowl Game Losses

Take a look at Notre Dame's biggest bowl game losses in the program's history.

how-to-watch-sugar-bowl-clemson-ohio-state
Play
College Football

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Clemson

Ohio State and Clemson will face off in a rematch of last year's Fiesta Bowl when they meet in New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl on Friday.

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) dives over a tackle attempt by Notre Dame safety Shaun Crawford (20) for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal hosted by the Rose Bowl in AT&T Stadium.
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Ties SEC, Rose Bowl Records for Receiving TDs

With three receiving touchdowns on Friday, DeVonta Smith tied the Rose Bowl record. The Heisman Trophy finalist has 20 receiving scores on the season.

ian book (1)
Play
Gambling

Notre Dame Scores Late TD for Backdoor Cover in Rose Bowl Loss

Alabama, a 19-point favorite, led by 24 when Notre Dame found the end zone for a score that was significant for some.

chris-carson-seahawks
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 17 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 17 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

SI_FANTASY_W17_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 17: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 17 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.