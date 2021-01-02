Clemson's Travis Etienne Sets CFP, ACC Records in Sugar Bowl

Take a bow, Travis Etienne.

The Clemson running back tied College Football Playoff's career rushing touchdown record (6), joining Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry for the most in CFP history.

With his first touchdown in Friday's Sugar Bowl loss to Ohio State, Etienne became the ACC's all-time points leader.

He's the sixth player in FBS history to reach 70 career rushing touchdowns, averaging a touchdown per game this season including the Sugar Bowl.

Etienne even made program history on New Year's Day. With his two receptions on Clemson’s first drive, the Louisiana native broke the school's single-season receptions record for a running back. The record was previously held by Travis Zachery (45 in 2001).

For a few minutes, it looked his record-breaking performance wouldn't have happened. He was slow to get up after a kickoff return in the second quarter. He didn't start the drive, but put his helmet back on after talking to the trainers during a timeout.

He returned with five minutes to go until halftime.

During Clemson's 2018 championship run, Etienne averaged roughly 7 yards per carry in victories over Notre Dame and Alabama, rushing for two touchdowns in the title game.

Etienne scored three touchdowns, one rushing and two receiving, in Clemson's Fiesta Bowl win over the Buckeyes last season. He tallied 36 rushing yards and added 98 more through the air.

This season, the senior has produced three 100-yard rushing games and two 100-yard receiving games. He's scored 16 total touchdowns and amassed 1,502 total yards. Etienne's 588 receiving yards this year ranked second among all FBS running backs, behind Virginia’s Billy Kemp (644).

The Clemson senior is ProFootballFocus's No. 1 running back prospect for the 2021 NFL draft.