Villanova Postpones Next Three Games Amid COVID-19 Issues

Villanova has paused all basketball activities due to COVID-19 issues within the program, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

The Wildcats will postpone three contests over the next 10 days, per Borzello. Villanova was slated to face DePaul on Tuesday before facing Marquette on Friday and Xavier on Jan. 13. The program previously postponed its Jan. 2 contest against St. John's.

Villanova's previous postponement came following a positive COVID-19 test from head coach Jay Wright. The Wildcats' leader tested positive for COVID-19 along with one assistant coach.

"Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols," Wright said in a statement on. Dec. 27. "Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them.

"My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom. I am grateful to our Team Physician, Dr. Mike Duncan, who has worked tirelessly to help guide us safely through this."

Wright's squad currently sits No. 3 in the AP Poll at 8–1. The Wildcats have not played since Dec. 23, a win over Marquette.

Villanova reached the NCAA Tournament in seven straight seasons before March Madness was canceled in 2020. Wright has reached the Final Four three times, winning the National Championship in 2016 and 2018.