Which Coach Has Won the Most National Championships?

Alabama coach Nick Saban enters Monday night's national championship game against Ohio State looking to make history. With a victory, Saban would pass former Alabama coach Bear Bryant for the most national championships in college football coaching history. 

Both Bryant and Saban currently have won the national championship six times in their coaching careers.

Bryant won all of his championships with Alabama, winning titles in 1961, '64, '65, '73, '78 and '79.

Saban won his first championship with LSU in 2003, before winning five more with Alabama in 2009, '11, '12, '15 and '17.

Saban had the chance to pass Bryant in Jan. 2019, but Clemson topped Alabama in that year's national championship. 

Bernie Bierman, Minnesota's coach from 1932 to '41 and from 1945 to '50 won five titles, as did legendary Ohio State coach Woody Hayes. Notre Dame's Frank Leahy and USC's John McKay each have four titles. 

Ryan Day, Ohio State's current head coach, would win his first national championship as a head coach if the Buckeyes win on Monday night. 

Kickoff for Monday's title game is set for 8 p.m. ET.

