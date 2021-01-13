SI.com
Cade Cunningham Scores 18 as Oklahoma St. Upsets No. 6 Kansas

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 18 points, and Oklahoma State held off a late rally to beat No. 6 Kansas 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Kansas trailed by three in the closing seconds and had possession, but Oklahoma State’s Bryce Williams stole the ball, drove the length of the floor and dunked as time expired.

The Cowboys blew a 19-point lead in a loss to West Virginia eight days earlier and squandered a 16-point lead in the second half of this one before scoring the game’s final eight points.

Williams scored 17 points and Avery Anderson III added 14 for the Cowboys (9-3, 3-3 Big 12). It was the fifth time in the past eight tries that Oklahoma State has beaten the Jayhawks at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

David McCormack scored a season-high 24 points for Kansas (10-3, 4-2).

On one first-half possession, Cunningham collected a rebound, then delivered a perfect left-handed bounce pass about half the length of the court to a streaking Anderson, who made a layup and was fouled. Anderson’s free throw put Oklahoma State ahead 43-30 with 2:36 left in the first half. Cunningham scored 14 points in the first half to help the Cowboys lead 46-35 at the break.

Kansas battled back, slowing the Cowboys with a zone defense. Two layups by Marcus Garrett put the Jayhawks up 68-67. McCormack scored over Cunningham to put Kansas ahead 70-67 with 1:21 to play.

Oklahoma State’s Isaac Likekele hit a three with a minute to go to tie the game at 70.

Garrett drove again, but this time, Cunningham blocked him, then found a teammate with a wild save. The fast break led to a made layup by Walker, who was fouled. His free throw put the Cowboys ahead 73-70.

Garrett missed a 3-pointer, and Oklahoma State got the ball in a scramble and called timeout with 17.8 seconds left. Williams missed the free throw to set up the final sequence for Kansas.

Ochai Agbaji missed two 3-pointers, but the ball went out of bounds off Oklahoma State with 4.2 seconds to play, setting up Williams’ steal.

BIG PICTURE:

Kansas: The Jayhawks suffered their second Big 12 loss and are in danger of falling out of reach of league leaders Baylor and Texas—both unbeaten in conference play.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys already claimed a nice win at Texas Tech on Jan. 2, but this one is even bigger. Cunningham showed he can rise up against the big-time teams, and the Cowboys showed they can support him.

UP NEXT:

Kansas hosts struggling Iowa State on Saturday.

Oklahoma State hosts rival Oklahoma on Saturday.

