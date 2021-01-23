Sizzling Seminoles Rout No. 20 Clemson

Florida State overwhelmed No. 20 Clemson between four players scoring in double digits and one tallying a double-double during its 80-61 upset victory on Saturday.

It was 80-50 before a Clemson (9-3, 3-3) run against the Seminoles' walk-ons wrapped up the fourth straight win for Florida State (8-2, 4-1) since losing to the Tigers in December. Three of those wins were 10-plus point victories and all of them were against teams with winning records. The Seminoles are now tied for second in the ACC with Pittsburgh, trailing only Virginia.

Balsa Koprivica commanded the floor, tallying 13 points and 10 rebounds. He went 5-of-6 from the field and shot 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

Clemson only made four field goals in the first half and were held to 17.9% shooting from the floor as Florida State led 42-24. Meanwhile, the Seminoles shot 51.5% from the floor and made 7-of-17 three-pointers.

The Noles picked up where they left off at the start of the second half. With five minutes remaining, they were shooting 53% from the floor and 44% from three-point range, giving them a 30-point lead that was more than enough to hold off the Tigers.