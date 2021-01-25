Texas Head Coach Shaka Smart Tests Positive for COVID-19

Texas basketball coach Shaka Smart announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. Texas assistant K.T. Turner will serve as the acting head coach in Smart's absence, according to a team spokesman.

"I tested positive for COVID and am in isolation away from our team and my family," Smart said in the statement. "I am working remotely and look forward to rejoining our team in person when it is safe to do so."

The No. 5 Longhorns had their last two games postponed due to concerns over COVID-19 and will now be without their head coach when they finally return to action. Their Wednesday matchup against Iowa State was postponed due to COVID concerns within the Cyclones program. Their Saturday game against TCU was postponed when head coach Jamie Dixon tested positive for the virus.

Texas (11-2, 5-1) has not played a game since its 82-67 win over Kansas State on Jan. 16. The Longhorns are still scheduled to play Oklahoma on Tuesday before the beginning of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge that starts this Saturday.

It remains unclear when Smart will be cleared to return.