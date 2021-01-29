Arkansas Deals No. 3 UConn Its First Loss Despite Missing Seven Players

SI.com
No. 19 Arkansas Hands No. 3 UConn Its First Loss of the Season

No. 19 Arkansas rallied past No. 3 UConn, 90–87, on Thursday night to hand the Huskies their first loss of the season despite missing six players due to COVID-19 protocols.

Razorbacks redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee scored 37 points—10 more than UConn's highest scorer Paige Bueckers, whose 27 points were a career high for her.

It's the second top-10 win of the season for Arkansas after they also knocked off then-No. 4 Baylor in December. 

The matchup came down to the final seconds. UConn was down three and had the chance to call a timeout when Christyn Williams snagged a defensive rebound with two seconds left. 

Only, no one did. 

The Huskies took a last ditch shot with 0.3 on the clock, only to fall short. 

It was very much a back-and-forth first half featuring five lead changes, but UConn led for most. The Huskies were up 43–41 going into halftime after Aubrey Griffin shot a corner three with four seconds on the clock. 

However, the Razorbacks outscored UConn 31–19 in the third, making 6-of-7 threes, and headed into the fourth up by 10. The Huskies rallied, going on a 17–5 run to gain a two-point lead with 5:28 to play. 

Arkansas regained and kept the lead, edging ahead by as many as eight points in the final minutes as the Huskies tried to launch another comeback. 

Virginia Tech also upset No. 2 NC State on Thursday night, meaning there will likely be some movement in next week's AP poll.

