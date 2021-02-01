Dylan McCaffrey Transferring to Northern Colorado, Play for Father

Former Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey to Transfer to FCS Northern Colorado to Play for Father

Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced he is transferring to Northern Colorado to play for his father Ed McCaffrey, who is the head coach of the Bears football team.

The senior signal-caller appeared in only 13 games at quarterback for the Wolverines since joining Michigan in 2017 and was never able to win the starting role. He completed 10-of-20 passes and threw one touchdown over his seven appearances in 2019. He elected to opt-out of the 2020 season.

He still has two years left of eligibility and is joining a young quarterback room that features three players that have to play a snap in a college football game.

Ed McCaffrey was hired to be the Bears' coach in December 2019 but has yet to see the field because the Big Sky postponed its 2020 season until the spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Jan. 21, Northern Colorado announced it will not participate in the Big Sky's conference and FCS season and will instead pursue a modified non-conference schedule in late spring.

The McCaffrey's have deep family ties to football. In addition to his father's illustrious career, the 6-foot-5 quarterback is brothers with Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.