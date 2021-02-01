Dylan McCaffrey Transferring to Northern Colorado, Play for Father

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?
Could Super Bowl LV End Up Being Biggest Game in Patrick Mahomes' Career?

Former Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey to Transfer to FCS Northern Colorado to Play for Father

Author:
Publish date:

Former Michigan quarterback Dylan McCaffrey announced he is transferring to Northern Colorado to play for his father Ed McCaffrey, who is the head coach of the Bears football team.

The senior signal-caller appeared in only 13 games at quarterback for the Wolverines since joining Michigan in 2017 and was never able to win the starting role. He completed 10-of-20 passes and threw one touchdown over his seven appearances in 2019. He elected to opt-out of the 2020 season. 

He still has two years left of eligibility and is joining a young quarterback room that features three players that have to play a snap in a college football game. 

Ed McCaffrey was hired to be the Bears' coach in December 2019 but has yet to see the field because the Big Sky postponed its 2020 season until the spring due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. 

On Jan. 21, Northern Colorado announced it will not participate in the Big Sky's conference and FCS season and will instead pursue a modified non-conference schedule in late spring.

The McCaffrey's have deep family ties to football. In addition to his father's illustrious career, the 6-foot-5 quarterback is brothers with Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Aaron Gordon being defended by Kyle Lowry in 2019
Play
NBA

Gordon Reignites Feud, Gets Called for Flagrant on Lowry

Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul on Kyle Lowry in Sunday's matchup between the Magic and Raptors.

russell-westbrook-bradley-beal
NBA

Westbrook, Beal Drain Back-to-Back Threes to Beat Nets

Beal and Westbrook hit a pair of threes within the game's final 10 seconds as Washington earned a 147-146 win to beat Brooklyn.

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola celebrate a USMNT goal
Play
Soccer

USMNT Feasts on Another Overmatched Foe, With Focus on U-23s Clear

The USMNT routed Trinidad & Tobago, 7-0, to emphatically cap its January camp with a result that was never in doubt.

Dylan McCaffrey attempting a pass
Play
College Football

Dylan McCaffrey Transferring to Northern Colorado, Play for Father

Ex-Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey announced he is transferring to Northern Colorado to play for under head coach Ed McCaffrey—his father.

patrick-reed-farmers-insurance-open
Golf

Reed Wins Farmers Insurance Open After Rules Controversy

Reed won the Farmers Insurance Open by five shots, the biggest margin in his nine career PGA Tour victories.

Nikola Jokic driving the ball
Play
NBA

Nuggets Snap Jazz's 11-Game Win Streak Behind Jokic's 47 Points

Jokic is averaging career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals

Messi-Barcelona-Contract
Play
Soccer

Messi's Barcelona Contract Reportedly Worth Up to $673M

El Mundo newspaper published the details of the Barcelona star's latest four-year contract, which expires at the end of the season.

arik-gilbert-lsu
College Football

Five-Star TE Arik Gilbert Transfers to Florida From LSU

Gilbert came to LSU as the nation's No. 1 tight end recruit in the class of 2020.