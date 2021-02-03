No. 2 Baylor Rallies Past No. 6 Texas to Stay Undefeated

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Daily Cover: This Season Has Been Underwhelming for Several Marquee College Basketball Programs
Daily Cover: This Season Has Been Underwhelming for Several Marquee College Basketball Programs

Baylor Rallies Past Texas to Remain Undefeated

Author:
Publish date:

Baylor made NCAA basketball history on Tuesday night to remain undefeated thanks to a late rally against Texas.

Baylor is the first team to go 10-1 vs. ranked opponents in an 11-game span in 45 years, Matt Norlander reported. The last to do so was Indiana from 1974-76.

The Bears slid past the Longhorns 83-69 with three players scoring in the double digits, two of which tallied 20+ points. Davion Mitchell finished the night with 27 points while Jared Butler made 21 points. 

Texas, however, had four players score in double digits with Andrew Jones leading the way with 25 points. The team went 54.9% in the field and 45.5% from the three-point line while Baylor went 58.6% from field goal range and 52.4% in three-pointers.

What saved Baylor, aside from Mitchell and Butler hitting 20+, was the team going 100% from the free throw line, making four baskets total. Texas, however, only hit 21.4% (3/14) of its free throws. 

Heading into the Tuesday evening matchup, the Longhorns had been experiencing COVID-19 problems within the program, sidelining three key rotational players (who were all available against Baylor). Coach Shaka Smart revealed on Monday that he experienced 'significant' symptoms while in isolation. 

"This was not a walk in the park for me, not saying it has been for anyone else," Smart said ahead of Tuesday night's matchup of the top two teams in the Big 12. "When you go through that kind of stuff, it certainly swirls some things around your mind."

There were moments where it looked like Texas would overcome and beat Baylor, like when Greg Brown hit a vicious dunk to pull the Longhorns within four points with just over 13 minutes to go. 

However, he was called for a technical. 

But that moment ended up being a momentum shift for Baylor, Mitchell said in his postgame interviews. The Bears went on a 6-0 run in just over a minute and half of play before the Longhorns scored again. 

Baylor is now 17-0, 9-0 in BIG 12 play while Texas is 5-3 in conference play, tied for second with West Virginia.  

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 2, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; Baylor Bears guard Davion Mitchell (45) passes the ball as Texas Longhorns guard Matt Coleman III (2) tries to defend during an NCAA college basketball game at the Frank Erwin Center on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin,TX.
Play
College Basketball

No. 2 Baylor Rallies Past No. 6 Texas to Stay Undefeated

With a win over Texas, Baylor is the first team to go 10-1 vs. ranked opponents in an 11-game span in 45 years.

Ben-Simmons
Play
Olympics

Ben Simmons Hopes to Play on Australian Olympic Team

Simmons said it would be an honor to play for the Australia's Olympic basketball team.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones talk mid-game.
Play
NFL

Report: Matt Ryan, Julio Jones to Likely Stay With Atlanta

Falcons stars Matt Ryan and Julio Jones are expected to stay with Atlanta for the upcoming 2021 season.

mlb baseball logo
Play
MLB

For MLB Owners, Playoff Money Trumps ‘Health and Safety’

If MLB had left the expanded playoffs out of its proposal, we could be preparing for a mid-March spring training right now.

Man-United-Southampton
Play
Soccer

Man United Hangs 9 on 9-Man Southampton in Record-Tying Rout

The Red Devils were ruthless and tied their own record for most lopsided win in Premier League history.

Cristiano-Ronaldo-Inter-Juventus
Play
Soccer

Ronaldo Double Gives Juve Edge Over Inter in Coppa Semis

Juventus will carry a 2-1 aggregate lead into the second leg after Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half pair.

College footballs sit on ground
College Football

Sen. Murphy Criticizes EA Sports College Football Plan

Murphy: "Cutting athletes out of this reboot so they aren't responsible for paying them for their likeness is a grave injustice."

Mickey Callaway
Play
MLB

Angels Suspend Mickey Callaway in Wake of Sexual Misconduct Accounts

The Angels hired Callaway as their pitching coach following the 2019 season after he was fired as the Mets' manager.