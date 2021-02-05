Bracket Watch: Ohio State Moves Up to No. 1 Seed

The first weekend in February may be reserved for the Super Bowl, but college basketball marches on with a big weekend slate that features rivalry showdowns, conference battles and lots of star power. How does the men's 2021 NCAA tournament field look heading into Super Bowl weekend? Sports Illustrated dives into that and which teams have the most to gain this weekend in our latest Bracket Watch.

On the Bubble:

The big bubble news in the past week was Saint Louis, which took a second bad loss of the season on the road at La Salle to knock it down significantly into our First Four Out. The Atlantic 10 now has three of the first five teams out of the field and no at-large teams. Saturday’s home game for the Billikens against St. Bonaventure is a massive opportunity for Saint Louis to get back on the right side of the bubble. Meanwhile, Maryland continues to tight-rope near .500 for the season, but its win over Purdue gives the Terps some breathing room. Can they find a way to win on the road Friday night in Happy Valley against Penn State?

Last Four Byes:

LSU

Oregon

Maryland

Arkansas

Last Four In:

North Carolina

Colorado State

Stanford

Utah State

First Four Out:

Saint Louis

Indiana

Georgia Tech

Richmond

Next Four Out:

VCU

Western Kentucky

Pittsburgh

St. John's

Gonzaga Region:

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Prairie View A&M/NC A&T

No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Xavier

No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 12 Toledo

No. 4 Missouri vs. No. 13 Winthrop

No. 6 Colorado vs. No. 11 LSU

No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Siena

No. 7 Louisville vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 15 UC Irvine

Missouri moved up a seed line by winning while others around it lost, despite its victory over Kentucky not always being pretty. The Tigers host SEC leaders Alabama Saturday in one of the highest-profile games of the weekend. A win there could move up Mizzou to the No. 3 line despite its lackluster metrics thanks to several quality wins.

Staying in the SEC, LSU gets some unexpected time off this weekend after Saturday’s game against Florida was called off due to COVID-19 issues in the Gators program. LSU has lost four of five and needs to turn the tide, so perhaps some practice time to fix a defense that ranks among the worst in high-major basketball could be a blessing in disguise.

Baylor Region:

No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 LIU Brooklyn/Montana State

No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 BYU

No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Colorado State/Stanford

No. 4 Florida State vs. No. 13 Belmont

No. 6 Purdue vs. No. 11 Arkansas

No. 3 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 Navy

No. 7 Florida vs. No. 10 Clemson

No. 2 Iowa vs. No. 15 Grand Canyon

I kept Iowa on the No. 2 line for now despite their recent struggles because of its strong metrics and clean résumé. However, the Hawkeyes desperately need a bounce-back win Sunday when they head to Bloomington to take on Indiana. A loss there would bring questions of whether this is yet another late-season swoon under Fran McCaffery and could cause a significant drop on the seed list.

Meanwhile, BYU gets the opportunity of the season Monday when it hosts Gonzaga in Provo. The Cougars will almost certainly be double-digit underdogs, but Gonzaga has gotten off to slow starts in a few games lately and BYU is likely the best team left on its schedule until March.

Michigan Region:

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 16 South Dakota

No. 8 Drake vs. No. 9 UConn

No. 5 UCLA vs. No. 12 UAB

No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Abilene Christian

No. 6 Virginia Tech vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Vermont

No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Northeastern

It’s remarkable to say this, but undefeated Drake can’t afford to rest on its laurels or get caught looking ahead to next weekend’s series with Loyola Chicago. The Bulldogs’ incredible NET ranking (No. 10 as of Friday morning) gives them a bit of leeway, but with no true quality wins to their name, a loss to Valparaiso this weekend could be incredibly damaging.

Closer to the bubble, it’s officially danger time for Oregon after losing at home to Washington State Thursday. The Ducks have had a very disjointed season due to injuries and COVID-19 pauses, but they now own a pair of Quad 3 losses and their best win is on a neutral court against Seton Hall. I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt for now, but they desperately need to rattle off some wins.

Ohio State Region:

No. 1 Ohio State vs. No. 16 Louisiana

No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 San Diego State

No. 5 Kansas vs. No. 12 North Carolina/Utah State

No. 4 Houston vs. No. 13 Liberty

No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Maryland

No. 3 Virginia vs. No. 14 UNC Greensboro

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 St. Bonaventure

No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Cleveland State

Houston’s bid for a No. 2 or even No. 1 seed come March was reliant on keeping a squeaky-clean résumé without bad losses, thanks to the relative weakness of the AAC. That’s why Wednesday’s loss at East Carolina was so damaging—the Cougars won’t have tons of opportunities to make the committee forget about it. For now, they sit as an incredibly dangerous No. 4 seed who could start creeping back up as others around them lose.

Meanwhile, it’s rare to talk about Duke–UNC for the bubble, but that’s where we are right now. The Tar Heels get a Quad 1 win opportunity on the road at Cameron Indoor on Saturday. And while Duke isn’t in our projected field, winning on the road might be enough to move UNC out of the First Four.

Sweeney's full March Madness projection, as of Feb. 5: