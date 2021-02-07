UNC Fans Flood Streets After Win Over Unranked Duke

SI.com
Daily Cover: This Season Has Been Underwhelming for Several Marquee College Basketball Programs
Daily Cover: This Season Has Been Underwhelming for Several Marquee College Basketball Programs

Tar Heels Fans Flood Streets After UNC Beats Duke Despite COVID-19 Protocols

Hundreds of Tar Heels fans ignored COVID-19 social distancing rules and took to Franklin Street in Chapel Hill after unranked UNC defeated unranked Duke, 91–87, in the latest iteration of the classic rivalry.

Earlier Saturday, the university had attempted to dissuade fans and students from celebrating in the streets with a tweet that read "We know rushing Franklin Street is a tradition after a win, but this is not the year to do it."

The Tar Heels hung on late to earn the road win in Cameron Indoor thanks to freshman Caleb Love's 25 points. It was the first meeting between the North Carolina-based rivals where neither team was ranked in the AP Top 25 since 1960.

Some of those in the crowd were masked while some were not and North Carolina chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz addressed the crowd in a tweet where he said there would be consequences. 

"I know many Tar Heels enjoy rushing Franklin Street to celebrate a big win, but we are in the middle of a global pandemic, and COVID doesn't take a break for the Duke game," Guskiewicz said in the Tweet. "We will investigate this incident and work with local authorities to pursue consequences." 

UNC students are expected to return to in-person classes on Monday.

