Jim Christian Fired at Boston College After Seven Seasons

Boston College has fired men's basketball coach Jim Christian, the school announced in a release. Assistant coach Scott Spinelli will serve as interim coach, according to BC's director of athletics Pat Kraft.

"Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a mid-season coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward," Kraft said in the release.

Christian finished his seven-year stint with an overall record of 78-132 (.371) and only 26-94 (.217) in ACC play. The Eagles never made an NCAA tournament appearance under Christian.

Christian came to BC in 2014 after coaching at Ohio University where he had a 49-22 record in his two years with the Mid-American Conference. Before that, he spent six seasons at Kent State.

BC is currently 3-13, 1-9 in conference games and last in the ACC.