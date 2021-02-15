Jim Christian Fired at Boston College After Seven Seasons

SI.com
Are the Michigan Wolverines the Team to Beat in the Big Ten?
Boston College Fires Coach Jim Christian After 3-13 Start

Boston College has fired men's basketball coach Jim Christian, the school announced in a release. Assistant coach Scott Spinelli will serve as interim coach, according to BC's director of athletics Pat Kraft. 

"Ultimately, the program is not headed in the right direction and though I hesitate to make a mid-season coaching change in any sport, now is the right time for us to look forward," Kraft said in the release. 

Christian finished his seven-year stint with an overall record of 78-132 (.371) and only 26-94 (.217) in ACC play. The Eagles never made an NCAA tournament appearance under Christian. 

Christian came to BC in 2014 after coaching at Ohio University where he had a 49-22 record in his two years with the Mid-American Conference. Before that, he spent six seasons at Kent State. 

BC is currently 3-13, 1-9 in conference games and last in the ACC. 

