Big East Won't Allow Fans at 2021 Conference Tournament

The Big East will not allow fans to attend its men's basketball conference tournament in March, Adam Zagoria of NJ Advance Media reports.

Tickets will not be sold to the general public and no public box office sales will be made. However, the league plans to give each school a limited amount of tickets, according to NJ.com.

The tournament will take place from March 10 to March 13.

While fans won't be allowed for the men's basketball tournament, fans will also not be allowed at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut when it hosts the Big East women's basketball tournament, the conference announced Friday.

The NCAA announced it would allow a limited capacity of fans at their upcoming NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament games—including all rounds and the Final Four—in Indianapolis.

Arenas will allow up to 25% capacity including athletes, coaches, essential staff and players' family members. The cap also includes a reduced number of fans. All attendees must wear face coverings and practice social distancing during games.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported some coaches have discussed the possibility of opting out of conference tournaments if they feel their teams are a lock for the NCAA tournament. The coaches would argue that remaining on campus and practicing would likely be safer than traveling.