Limited Number of Fans Allowed at Men's NCAA Tournament

NCAA Will Allow a Limited Number of Fans at 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament

The NCAA announced on Friday that it will allow a limited number of fans at the 2021 men's NCAA tournament, including all rounds and the Final Four.

Events will allow up to 25% capacity in accordance with state and local health authorities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event capacity includes athletes, coaches, essential staff and players' family members, as well as a reduced number of fans. All attendees must wear face coverings and practice social distancing during games.

"This year's tournament will be like no other, and while we know it won't be the same for anyone, we are looking forward to providing a memorable experience for the student-athletes, coaches and fans at a once-in-a-lifetime tournament," Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball said in a statement. "After the cancellation of the 2020 tournament, we are happy to welcome some fans back to all rounds of the Division I Men's Basketball Tournament."

Last month, the NCAA announced it will hold the entire 2021 tournament in the state of Indiana, with the majority of the tournament's 67 games taking place in Indianapolis. Hosts include Ball State University, Butler University, the Horizon League, Indiana University, IUPUI and Purdue University, which are lending their facilities and staffs to assist with tournament operations. The Indiana Convention Center will be used as a practice facility, with multiple courts set up inside the venue.

The 2021 tournament is set to begin with the First Four on Thursday, March 18. The full schedule of rounds can be found here.

The NCAA plans to partner with a local health provider to administer COVID-19 testing for players, coaches and officials. Teams must fulfill contact tracing requirements before arriving in Indiana and throughout their stay in the tournament.

Last season, the 2020 NCAA men's tournament was canceled in March amid the pandemic. The 2021 tournament's relocation came after the NCAA pushed back the start of this college basketball season from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

