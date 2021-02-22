Gonzaga and Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25 in Quiet Week
Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week of little change.
The top five from a week ago remained the same in the poll released Monday and no teams dropped out of the AP Top 25.
Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday and Baylor had the other four, with the Bulldogs picking up one vote from the Bears.
Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top five. The Buckeyes held their spot despite losing 92–87 to the Wolverines on Sunday.
No. 12 Houston dropped six spots after losing to Wichita State and No. 15 Virginia lost eight spots following losses to No. 11 Florida State and Duke.
No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 West Virginia moved back into the top 10.
The full men's AP Top 25 poll is below (as of Feb. 22):
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Villanova
9. Oklahoma
10. Iowa
11. Florida State
12. Houston
13. Creighton
14. Texas
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Kansas
18. Texas Tech
19. USC
20. Arkansas
21. Loyola Chicago
22. San Diego State
23. Wisconsin
24. Missouri
25. Tennessee
Others receiving votes:
Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2