SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
How Will Jalen Johnson's Decision to Opt Out of Duke Impact NBA Draft Stock?
How Will Jalen Johnson's Decision to Opt Out of Duke Impact NBA Draft Stock?

Gonzaga and Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25 in Quiet Week

Author:
Publish date:

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week of little change.

The top five from a week ago remained the same in the poll released Monday and no teams dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday and Baylor had the other four, with the Bulldogs picking up one vote from the Bears.

Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top five. The Buckeyes held their spot despite losing 92–87 to the Wolverines on Sunday.

No. 12 Houston dropped six spots after losing to Wichita State and No. 15 Virginia lost eight spots following losses to No. 11 Florida State and Duke.

No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 West Virginia moved back into the top 10.

The full men's AP Top 25 poll is below (as of Feb. 22):

1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Illinois
6. Alabama
7. Oklahoma
8. Villanova
9. Oklahoma
10. Iowa
11. Florida State
12. Houston
13. Creighton
14. Texas
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
17. Kansas
18. Texas Tech
19. USC
20. Arkansas
21. Loyola Chicago
22. San Diego State
23. Wisconsin
24. Missouri
25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2

YOU MAY LIKE

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jets
Play
NFL

Cam Remains Confident: 'There Aren't 32 Guys Better Than Me'

Cam Newton, who is set to become a free agent next month, maintained that he's still a starting quarterback.

USATSI_15589532
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Monday Betting Preview: Back Texas Tech and USC to Cover as Favorites

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on matchups from the Big 12 and Pac-12 conferences on his Monday college basketball betting card.

Man-City-Etihad-Stadium-View
Play
Soccer

Up to 10,000 Fans Could Be Allowed in EPL Stadiums in May

May 17 is the earliest day for the implementation of stage three of the gradual easing of England’s coronavirus lockdown.

Gonzaga forward Anton Watson flexes after a basket
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga and Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25

Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois round out the top five.

Mariners player looks dejected
Play
MLB

Mariners CEO Explains How to Build a Baseball Team in Bad Faith

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s new contract demonstrated everything good about MLB right now. Seattle's team president revealed everything bad about it.

ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown"
Play
Extra Mustard

ESPN Unhappy With NFL's Asking Price For 'Monday Night Football'

NFL asking ESPN to pay enormous increase for weak TV package.

cam-newton-patriots
Play
NFL

Teen Apologizes for Heckling Cam in Viral Video

The high school football player who trash-talked Cam Newton at a football camp has apologized to the former NFL MVP.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches against the Rays during the first inning of Game 5 of the 2020 World Series
Play
MLB

Kershaw Has 'No Intentions' to Retire After 2021

Kershaw is entering the final season of his three-year, $93 million deal with the Dodgers.