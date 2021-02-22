Gonzaga and Baylor Remain Atop AP Top 25

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll in a week of little change.

The top five from a week ago remained the same in the poll released Monday and no teams dropped out of the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga received 60 first-place votes from a media panel on Monday and Baylor had the other four, with the Bulldogs picking up one vote from the Bears.

Michigan, Ohio State and Illinois rounded out the top five. The Buckeyes held their spot despite losing 92–87 to the Wolverines on Sunday.

No. 12 Houston dropped six spots after losing to Wichita State and No. 15 Virginia lost eight spots following losses to No. 11 Florida State and Duke.

No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 West Virginia moved back into the top 10.

The full men's AP Top 25 poll is below (as of Feb. 22):

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Illinois

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. Villanova

9. Oklahoma

10. Iowa

11. Florida State

12. Houston

13. Creighton

14. Texas

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

17. Kansas

18. Texas Tech

19. USC

20. Arkansas

21. Loyola Chicago

22. San Diego State

23. Wisconsin

24. Missouri

25. Tennessee

Others receiving votes:

Oklahoma State 92, Belmont 80, Purdue 53, Oregon 53, LSU 32, BYU 19, Drake 19, UCLA 17, Clemson 13, Colorado 8, North Carolina 6, Wichita State 6, Boise State 5, Toledo 4, UC Santa Barbara 2, Western Kentucky 2, Winthrop 2, Xavier 2