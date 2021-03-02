Alabama AD Expects 'Full Stadium' for 2021 Season

Marvin Gentry/USA TODAY Sports

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne announced on Monday he expects a full-capacity crowd at Bryant-Denny Stadium in the fall.

Byrne's announcement came hours after the university tweeted it will resume in-person class "without restrictions" in the fall 2021 semester.

"With this announcement, we've received a number of questions regarding capacity at Bryant-Denny for [Alabama football] in 2021," Byrne tweeted. "We are moving forward with plans to have a full stadium in the fall and will monitor medical guidelines as we have all along."

Alabama reduced capacity at its home stadium to 20 percent last season as the COVID-19 crisis worsened across the United States. The Crimson Tide still went undefeated without its usual crop of fans, posting a 13–0 record en route to head coach Nick Saban's seventh national championship. Alabama won its five home games by a combined 175 points in 2020.

Bryant-Denny Stadium boasts a capacity of 100,077. Alabama will host Mercer in its home opener on Sept. 11.