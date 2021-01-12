Alabama Beats Ohio State as Nick Saban Wins Seventh Title

Alabama cruised past Ohio State as Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban won his seventh national championship on Monday.

Saban's team turned in an explosive offensive effort to conclude the 2020 season. Quarterback Mac Jones tallied 464 passing yards and five touchdowns, shredding the Buckeyes' defense in a 52-24 victory. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith hauled in 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, and running back Najee Harris found the end zone for an additional three scores. Alabama entered Monday night as the nation's No. 2 scoring offense. It punctuated a dominant 13–0 season with a masterful performance against Ohio State.

Monday's win continues Nick Saban's run as perhaps the greatest coach in college football history. He's now won six championships at Alabama after winning the national title at LSU in 2003, leading all active coaches with three championships in the College Football Playoff era. Saban is now 170–23 in 14 years at Alabama, and he's shown no signs of slowing down after the 2020 season.

Ohio State turned in a respectable offensive effort on Saturday. Quarterback Justin Fields threw for 194 yards and one touchdown, but the likely first-round pick did not receive much help on the ground. Non-Fields Buckeyes rushed for just 82 yards on 23 carries, and running back Trey Sermon exited the game in the first quarter. Sermon was taken to the hospital after leaving the field, though his official injury has not been disclosed.

Alabama has won three national championships in the seven-year history of the College Football Playoff. Smith, Harris and Jones will exit Alabama as potential first-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, likely joined by junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.