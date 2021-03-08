Greg McDermott Reinstated Following 'Plantation' Remarks

Creighton men's basketball coach Greg McDermott has been reinstated for all team activities, athletic director Bruce Rasmussen announced Monday.

McDermott was suspended indefinitely on Thursday after making an insensitive and racist analogy to the team.

After a Feb. 27 loss to Xavier, McDermott tried to plea with his team to stick together.

"Guys, we need to stick together," McDermott recalled. "We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can't have anybody leave the plantation."

McDermott apologized for his comment, but he was suspended two days later.

Rasmussen said McDermott's remarks were "egregious" and hurt members of the school's community. He also supported players after they filmed a video sharing their perspective on the coach's comments.

"Through his immediate apology, ownership of his actions, difficult dialogue with his team, and more, coach McDermott has demonstrated a commitment to grow," Rasmussen said in the statement. "From our conversations, he understands that forgiveness must be earned, and he's willing to work for it."

Rasmussen said McDermott will participate in Racial Equity Institute, which aims to help participants better understand racism in its institutional and structural forms, with other campus leaders. Rasmussen also said McDermott will participate in other programs but did not mention any specifics.

McDermott will return for the Big East tournament, which starts on Wednesday. No. 2 Creighton has a first-round bye and is scheduled to play Thursday at 6 p.m. ET against either Xavier or Butler.