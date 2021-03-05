Creighton Suspends Coach McDermott Over Racially Offensive Analogy

SI.com
NCAAB
Creighton Suspends Coach Greg McDermott Over Racially Offensive Language

Two days after offering an apology for making a racially offensive analogy following his team's loss to Xavier, Creighton coach Greg McDermott has been suspended from all team activities, the school announced Thursday evening.

McDermott said via Twitter that he accepted and agreed with the suspension, adding "mistakes come with consequences."

“After our Creighton men’s basketball team returned to Omaha earlier today, Fr. Hendrickson and I engaged with other senior leaders in dialogue and discussion regarding appropriate sanctions for the remarks made by Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg McDermott that were not in alignment with Creighton’s commitment to racial equity, diversity and respect,” athletic director Bruce Rasmussen’s statement read. “Coach McDermott and the team have accepted that, effective immediately, he is suspended from all team activities.”

Rasmussen added that further punishment will be considered. Assistant coach Al Huss will take over as interim head coach. Huss played for Creighton from 1997 to 2001, and has been on McDermott's staff for the past four seasons.

Following the team's Feb. 27 loss to Xavier, McDermott used an offensive analogy to emphasize the need for his team to stick together. McDermott recalled himself telling players, "Guys, we need to stick together. We need both feet in. I need everybody to stay on the plantation. I can't have anybody leave the plantation."

McDermott said he immediately apologized for his choice of words, and the school released a statement shortly afterward addressing the coach's "deplorable language." McDermott retained his coaching duties during Creighton's 72-60 road loss to Villanova on Wednesday.

Creighton wraps up its regular season with a home game Saturday against Butler. The No. 14 Bluejays are 17-7 overall and in second place in the Big East.

