SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Schedule Set

The Crossover: Most Surprising First-Half Team
The Crossover: Most Surprising First-Half Team

SEC Basketball Tournament Schedule, Broadcast Info and Bracket Announced

The SEC men's basketball tournament is set to begin on Wednesday with the conference championship being held on Sunday. The conference has officially announced the set schedule, broadcast info and bracket for the postseason tourney that's set to take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

The only teams that won't get a bye is No. 12 Vanderbilt and No. 13 Texas A&M. Both teams are the only two set for a first round matchup. Every other team won't play until the second round. 

But No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Arkansas, No. 3 LSU and No. 4 Tennessee will all get byes for the first two rounds. 

The full SEC schedule is below:

Wednesday, March 10

First Round

6 p.m. CT – No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (SEC Network)

Thursday, March 11

Second Round

11 a.m. CT – No. 8 Kentucky vs. No. 9 Mississippi State (SEC Network)

25 minutes After Game 2 – Winner of first round vs. No. 5 Florida (SEC Network)

6 p.m. CT – No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 10 Georgia (SEC Network)

25 minutes after Game 3 – No. 6 Ole Miss vs. No. 11 South Carolina (SEC Network)

Friday, March 12

Quarterfinals

11 a.m. CT – No. 1 Alabama vs. winner of Kentucky/Mississippi State (ESPN)

25 minutes after Game 1 – No. 4 Tennessee vs. winner of No. 5 Florida/Round 1 winner (ESPN)

6 p.m. CT – No. 2 Arkansas vs. winner of Missouri/Georgia (SEC Network)

25 minutes after Game 3 – No. 3 LSU vs. winner of Ole Miss/South Carolina (SEC Network) 

Saturday, March 13

Semifinals

11 a.m. CT – Friday afternoon winners (ESPN)

25 minutes after Game 1 – Friday evening winners (ESPN)

Sunday, March 14

Championship 

Noon CT – Saturday winners (ESPN)

