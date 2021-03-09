Les Miles, Kansas Part Ways After Sexual Misconduct Probe

SI.com
Les Miles, Kansas Part Ways After Sexual Misconduct Report

Les Miles walks the Kansas sideline prior to kickoff

Kansas announced on Monday it has "mutually agreed to part ways" with head coach Les Miles following the release of LSU's 2013 sexual harassment investigation

LSU published a report on March 4 detailing the university's handling of sexual misconduct allegations. The report revealed that Miles was accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct in a 2013 probe, including texting female student workers on a burner phone, driving them alone to his condo and kissing a student on at least one occasion. Miles denied the kissing allegations. 

Miles was banned from being alone with female students following the 2013 investigation. The report, conducted by the law firm Husch Blackwell, noted former athletic director Joe Alleva recommended Miles be fired for cause in 2013. That recommendation was not followed after the university learned it would likely have to pay Miles a $15 million buyout. 

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program," Kansas director of athletics Jeff Long said in a statement on Monday. "There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program."

"We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.” 

Miles also issued a statement after his exit from the program. 

"This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program," Miles said. "I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived."

Kansas placed Miles on administrative leave on March 5. He served as the Jayhawks' head coach for the last two seasons after 12 years at LSU. 

