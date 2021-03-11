Patrick Ewing Keeps Getting Stopped By MSG Security

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Baylor, Michigan, Virginia Headline List of Favorites to Win Conference Tournaments
Baylor, Michigan, Virginia Headline List of Favorites to Win Conference Tournaments

Patrick Ewing on Getting Stopped By Security at MSG: 'I Thought This Was My Building'

Author:
Publish date:

On Thursday afternoon, Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing and his team picked up a upset victory over Villanova, the top seed in the Big East tournament at Madison Square Garden.

After the 72–71 victory, Ewing not only applauded the effort of his team, which moved to 11-12 on the season with the win, but also sounded off on the arena's security.

"I do want to say one thing, though. I thought this was my building,” Ewing said. “And I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asking for passes, everybody in this building should know who the hell I am. And I’m getting stopped. I can’t move around this building. I was like, ‘What the hell? Is this Madison Square Garden?’

“I’m going to have to call [Knicks owner James Dolan] and say, ‘Geez, is my number in the rafters or what?’”

Prior to his coaching days, Ewing was, of course, one of the greatest Knicks in the history of the franchise, and he remains one of the most famous New York sports athletes ever.

His No. 33 jersey was raised to the rafters in 2003, with Ewing having retired from the NBA with the Knicks record for points (23,665), minutes (37,586), field goals (9,260), attempts (18,224)  rebounds (10,759), blocks (2,758), 40-point games (30) and All-Star selections (11), among other categories.

He'll look to continue making trips to Madison Square Garden through Saturday, the date of the Big East tournament final.

But first, the Hoyas will look to pick up another win on Friday in the Big East semis.

YOU MAY LIKE

Duke's Coach K during an ACC tournament game
Play
College Basketball

Duke Forfeit a Harsh Reminder of COVID-19's Tourney Loom

The Blue Devils' season was once again ended by the virus, but it raises other questions ahead of the Indy bubble.

Patrick Ewing
Play
College Basketball

Patrick Ewing Keeps Getting Stopped By MSG Security

Patrick Ewing might be the greatest Knick ever, but that doesn't mean he's exempt from being stopped by MSG security.

USATSI_15660862
Play
Gambling

NBA Daily Betting Rundown: Thursday, March 11 - Look for the Suns to Keep Shining in Portland

SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler shares several notable NBA first half betting trends in the NBA, along with his top bet for tonight's game between the Suns and Trail Blazers.

detroit-pistons-hooper
NBA

Masked Mascots and Distanced Dancers: Game Days Under COVID-19

The pandemic has impacted virtually every element of staging an event.

dCOV_BROGDAN4
NBA

Behind the Intellectual Drive That Fuels Malcolm Brogdon

The Pacers guard wants to learn all about his game—and his family's legacy of activism.

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Texans HC Reaffirms Commitment to Watson

Houston Texans head coach David Culley reaffirmed his commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday.

eric-bieniemy-chiefs
NFL

Bieniemy Lived in Hotel in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Bieniemy: “It’s been this way for the past six months. ... It’s been a challenge."

Reevesd
Play
High School

Mississippi Governor Signs Bill to Ban Trans Athletes from Girls Sports

Mississippi becomes the first state this year to incorporate a ban after Idaho's law last year was put on hold pending legal challenges.