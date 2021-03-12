SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?
March Madness: With the NCAA Tournament Feel the Same Without Duke?

Kansas Out of Big 12 Tournament Due to COVID-19 Positive Test, Texas Heads to Final

Author:
Publish date:

Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Jayhawks' program, the conference announced Friday.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported the Jayhawks had a player test positive for COVID-19. The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Texas on Friday night in the Big 12 semifinal game. Kansas kept two players home due to COVID-19 protocols prior to leaving Kansas City. 

With Kansas out of the tournament, Texas will advance to the Big 12 championship game. 

Kansas head coach Bill Self released a statement about the Jayhawks withdrawing from the conference tournament.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,”Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid. 

"We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

It remains to be determined if the Jayhawks positive COVID-19 case will impact their eligibility for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas defeated Oklahoma 69-62 in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kansas went 20-8 this season and 12-6 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 11 in the AP's latest top 25 men's basketball poll.

Friday's news marks the third time in the past two days that a basketball program has withdrawn from a conference tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Thursday, Duke dropped out of the ACC tournament due to a positive test. The Blue Devils are slated to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995. Duke's 24-season streak is the third-longest in NCAA history, trailing only North Carolina (27) and Kansas (30).

Virginia was knocked out of the ACC tournament on Friday so Georgia Tech advances to the ACC tournament championship game and will play the winner of Friday night's Florida State vs. North Carolina game. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo watches the Buckeyes practice before the game against Ohio State on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Play
Extra Mustard

MSU Takes on Nauseating Name in Deal With Rocket Mortgage

Michigan State men's basketball will now be known in within the Breslin Center as "MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage."

Mar 12, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard (middle) is restrained by players and staff during a stop in play in the game against the Maryland Terrapins in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
College Basketball

Michigan's Juwan Howard Ejected, Restrained by Coaches

Juwan Howard was ejected during the Michigan-Maryland game, and had to be restrained by other coaches and even players.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) takes the field for a possession in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 15 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 27-17. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 21
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Ben and the Steelers‘ Short-Term Future, Chicago‘s QB Quandary, Top 200 Free Agents Preview | NFL Deep Dive

Big Ben's last dance? Chicago's QB situation and the top ranked free agents.

ESTRADA VS. CHOCOLATITO (1)
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

A Rematch a Decade in the Making | SI Boxing Podcast

Sergio Mora joins Chris Mannix to discuss the biggest fights coming up and who can take down Canelo.

NCAA tournament basketballs
Play
College Basketball

Kansas Out Of Big 12 Tournament Due to COVID-19 Positive Test

A player in the Jayhawks' program tested positive for COVID-19.

WWE's Apollo Crews in the ring, portraying his new Nigerian royalty character
Play
Wrestling

New Character Gives Apollo Crews an Added Dimension

Apollo Crews has always been one of WWE’s best in-ring talents. Now he hopes his new character will be the key to a career renaissance.

Virginia men's basketball coach Tony Bennett watches a game
Play
College Basketball

Virginia 'Exhausting All Options' for NCAA Tournament

Virginia pulled out of the ACC tournament on Friday morning after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

Sergio-Ramos-Real-Madrid-Future
Play
Soccer

As Sergio Ramos Returns, His Future Remains in Doubt

The Real Madrid captain is out of contract and could be headed elsewhere this summer.