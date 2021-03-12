Kansas Out of Big 12 Tournament Due to COVID-19 Positive Test, Texas Heads to Final

Kansas has withdrawn from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Jayhawks' program, the conference announced Friday.

Matt Norlander of CBS Sports reported the Jayhawks had a player test positive for COVID-19. The Jayhawks were scheduled to play Texas on Friday night in the Big 12 semifinal game. Kansas kept two players home due to COVID-19 protocols prior to leaving Kansas City.

With Kansas out of the tournament, Texas will advance to the Big 12 championship game.

Kansas head coach Bill Self released a statement about the Jayhawks withdrawing from the conference tournament.

“Obviously we are disappointed and our players are disappointed that they can’t continue to compete for the Big 12 championship,”Self said. “While we have been fortunate to avoid this throughout the season, there are daily risks with this virus that everybody participating is trying to avoid.

"We have followed the daily testing and additional protocols that have been setup for us, unfortunately we caught a bad break at the wrong time. I look forward to preparing my team in probably a unique way for next week’s NCAA Tournament.”

It remains to be determined if the Jayhawks positive COVID-19 case will impact their eligibility for the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas defeated Oklahoma 69-62 in the Big 12 quarterfinals on Thursday.

Kansas went 20-8 this season and 12-6 in Big 12 play. The Jayhawks are ranked No. 11 in the AP's latest top 25 men's basketball poll.

Friday's news marks the third time in the past two days that a basketball program has withdrawn from a conference tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. On Thursday, Duke dropped out of the ACC tournament due to a positive test. The Blue Devils are slated to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995. Duke's 24-season streak is the third-longest in NCAA history, trailing only North Carolina (27) and Kansas (30).

Virginia was knocked out of the ACC tournament on Friday so Georgia Tech advances to the ACC tournament championship game and will play the winner of Friday night's Florida State vs. North Carolina game.