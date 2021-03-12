SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Nebraska 'Trying to Get Out of' Playing Oklahoma in 2021

Author:
Publish date:
Nebraska coach Scott Frost before the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium.

A high-profile September showdown between former conference rivals may not happen after all.

Nebraska is reportedly “trying to get out of playing Oklahoma” in a non-conference game scheduled for September 18, according to Stadium's Brett McMurphy. The game was originally scheduled to commemorate the 50th anniversary of a game coined "The Game of the Century" between then No. 1 Nebraska and No. 2 OU. McMurphy reports that the Cornhuskers have contacted other schools to play on that date.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione tweeted Friday that Oklahoma "fully intends to play the game as it is scheduled."

The series was originally scheduled in 2012 by Castiglione and then-Huskers AD Tom Osborne. It included two games–2021 in Norman, Okla., and 2022 in Lincoln, Neb. In 2016, games were agreed to for 2029 in Norman and 2030 in Lincoln. 

It's unclear what will happen to the remaining games in the series if the 2021 matchup is taken off the books. The teams have not played each other since 2010 in the Big 12 Championship Game, a matchup Oklahoma won 23–20. The Sooners lead the all-time series 45-38-3.

Nebraska's non-conference schedule in 2021 also features games against Buffalo and Southeastern Louisiana, both of which are set to be played in Lincoln. McMurphy reports Nebraska was looking for a third home game to replace the Oklahoma matchup. Those games will be part of a critical fourth season of the Scott Frost era in Lincoln after the Cornhuskers finished under .500 in each of his first three seasons as head coach.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma enters the 2021 season with incredibly high expectations. The Sooners were SI's No. 4 team in the country in its way-too-early top 25 for 2021 behind star quarterback Spencer Rattler, a top preseason candidate for the Heisman Trophy. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Sergio-Ramos-Real-Madrid-Future
Play
Soccer

As Sergio Ramos Returns, His Future Remains in Doubt

The Real Madrid captain is out of contract and could be headed elsewhere this summer.

USATSI_15706909
Play
Gambling

NCAA Basketball Friday Betting Card: Grab the Value from this Big 12 Underdog

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on two Big 12 and Big Ten conference tournament matchups on his Friday NCAA basketball betting card.

Tom Brady celebrates Super Bowl LIV
Play
NFL

Tom Brady, Buccaneers Agree to Extension

Tom Brady's time in Tampa Bay won't be over after 2021.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost before the game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium.
College Football

Nebraska 'Trying to Get Out of' Playing Oklahoma

The Cornhuskers reportedly have contact other schools to play in Lincoln on the date of the scheduled matchup vs. Oklahoma.

Sheldon Rankins chases down Justin Herbert during a Saints-Chargers game in 2020
Play
NFL

Film Study With Sheldon Rankins, Free Agent Flying Under the Radar

Queuing up a couple of plays from his five seasons in New Orleans, the first-round talent shows up—so do the little things you might miss.

Brian-Brobbey-Ajax-RB-Leipzig
Play
Soccer

RB Leipzig Signs Rising Star Brobbey From Ajax

The 19-year-old forward will join Leipzig this summer on a free transfer.

Jimmer Fredette while at BYU
Play
College Basketball

Remembering Jimmer Mania, 10 Years Later

Jimmer Fredette's sensational senior season at BYU offered a window into the future of college basketball.

caris levert
NBA

Caris LeVert Set to Make Pacers Debut After Kidney Surgery

The fifth-year guard will make his Pacers debut after missing the last two months.