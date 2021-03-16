SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: New Mexico Hires Richard Pitino as Head Coach

Author:
Publish date:
richard-pitino-minnesota

New Mexico has hired Richard Pitino as the program's next head coach, according to CBS Sports's Jon Rothstein.

Pitino parted ways with Minnesota on Sunday night after eight years with the program. The Golden Gophers went 14-15 in 2020-21 as it finished 13th in the Big Ten. 2020-21 marked Minnesota's second consecutive sub-.500 season.

Minnesota reached the NCAA tournament twice with Pitino in 2017 and 2019, though it failed to win a tournament game in each of its two appearances. Pitino exited Minnesota with a 141–123 record as well as the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2016-17.

New Mexico finished 11th in the Mountain West in 2020-21 at 6–16. The Lobos will enter 2021-22 seeking the program's first tournament appearance since 2014.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert celebrate during the WCC tournament championship game.
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga's Toughest Obstacles to a Perfect Season

Gonzaga is six wins away from an undefeated title. Here's where it could slip up on the way toward college hoops immortality.

richard-pitino-minnesota
College Basketball

Report: New Mexico Hires Richard Pitino as Head Coach

Minnesota parted ways with Pitino on Sunday after eight years with the program.

Cam Newton celebrates a touchdown for the Patriots in the final game of the 2020 season.
Play
NFL

NFL Free-Agency Tracker: Patriots Keep Cam and Add Jonnu Smith

Position-by-position rankings, landing spots and analysis of all the free-agent signings.

Kyrie Irving and Kemba Walker
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: The Nets Continue to Cruise Through the Eastern Conference

Brooklyn has remained dominant without Kevin Durant and newly acquired Blake Griffin. Here is how the rest of the teams fared in the latest power rankings.

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

USATSI_15659078
Play
Gambling

2021 NCAA Men's Tournament Futures Bets to Lock in Right Now

Which teams present the best futures odds to win the 2021 NCAA men's tournament?

miguel-cabrera-detroit-tigers
MLB

Cabrera: ‘I Don’t Care' About Astros Sign Stealing

Cabrera will play for former Astros manager A.J. Hinch during the 2021 season.

Hunter Henry
Play
NFL

Report: Pats Sign TE Hunter Henry to Three-Year Deal

The Patriots have reportedly continued their busy free agency spending spree.