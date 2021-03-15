Report: Minnesota Fires Richard Pitino Following 14-15 Season

Minnesota has parted ways with head coach Richard Pitino, Jeff Goodman of Stadium reports.

The Golden Gophers went 14-15 and finished in 13th place in the Big Ten this season after a strong start. This marked the program’s second consecutive sub-.500 season.

Minnesota started the season 11-4 and were ranked as high as No. 16 nationally in the AP Poll after blowing out Michigan. However, the Golden Gophers faltered down the stretch and lost 10 of 12 to close out the regular season with six of those losses by double digits.

Goodman reports that Pitino, the son of legendary coach Rick Pitino, is a “co-leader” for the New Mexico job, which opened in late February.

Pitino reached the NCAA tournament just twice in his eight seasons at the helm of the program. His predecessor, Tubby Smith, brought Minnesota to three NCAA tournaments in his seven seasons with the program.

In all, Pitino finishes his time at Minnesota with a 141-123 record. He finished over .500 in the Big Ten just once in his tenure. His only other head coaching experience came at Florida International, where he spent one season before taking the job with the Gophers.

Pitino is owed a $1.75 million buyout, according to the Star Tribune.