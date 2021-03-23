Oral Roberts Star Max Abmas Breaks Down Men's Sweet 16

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Oral Roberts Star Max Abmas Breaks Down the Sweet 16
Oral Roberts Star Max Abmas Breaks Down the Sweet 16

Oral Roberts Star Max Abmas Breaks Down the Men’s Sweet 16

Author:
Publish date:

Oral Roberts guard Max Abmas isn’t so deep that he isn’t finding a little time to enjoy the fruits of his NCAA tournament labor.

To some degree, he can’t help but to feel a certain level of poetic justice after being overlooked and undervalued in high school.

Now, the 6' 1", 165-pound point guard is averaging 27.5 points through two games in the dance and sending Power 5 school after Power 5 school home as he prepares for a Sweet 16 matchup with No. 3 Arkansas on Saturday.

The No. 15 Golden Eagles fell to the Razorbacks in December, 87–76.

“It’s been pretty cool,” Abmas says of the attention he's received. “A few NBA players, Trae Young, Ja Morant, C.J. McCollum and D-Wade tweeted at me, so that was pretty cool to see.”

Abmas is unabashed about admitting that he plays with a chip on his shoulder after his experience in high school.

He grew up a North Carolina and LSU fan, and hoped to earn scholarships offers from the Tigers and the Tar Heels after averaging 19.1 points and 3.7 assists per game en route to earning district MVP honors for Jesuit College (Texas) Preparatory.

Instead, he picked up offers from the Golden Eagles, Army, Navy and Air Force.

Now, UNC and LSU will watch him compete in the Sweet 16.

“The coaching staff at Oral Roberts fell in love with me,” Abmas says. “And that’s what you want.”

Abmas led the country in scoring during the regular season at 24.2 points per game and says, above all, his mentality is what produces the on-court dominance.

“I just try to play my own game,” he says. “I’ve put in countless hours, a lot of work, and I just know the confidence that I have in my game.”

To that end, while he doesn’t mind the “Cinderella” label, Abmas said he and the Golden Eagles approach games with an expectancy.

He said they took their foot off the gas after leading at halftime in their first meeting with Arkansas but learned from the loss.

“We’ve gotta play a full game,” Abmas says. “We only played half a game. We want to win more games. For the outside people it’s kind of a surprise, but for those guys in the locker room we’ve put in work all season. We go into every game with confidence, and we’ll do the same thing against Arkansas.” 

Watch the above video for Abmas's full breakdown of the Sweet 16 and Oral Roberts's run this March.

YOU MAY LIKE

Oral Robers's Max Abmas
Play
College Basketball

Oral Roberts Star Max Abmas Breaks Down Men's Sweet 16

The nation's leading scorer has helped his team pull off two big upsets, with Arkansas up next.

Gillian Robertson delivers a knee strike to her opponent during a UFC match
MMA

Gillian Robertson’s Plan for Miranda Maverick Fight at UFC 260

After their scheduled bout in February was called off at the last minute, Gillian Robertson is ready to finally face Miranda Maverick.

Atlanta United won the 2019 Campeones Cup
Play
Soccer

MLS Reveals Leagues Cup Participants, Campeones Cup Date

MLS has turned to competitive criteria to determine who will compete in the Leagues Cup vs. Liga MX clubs.

The USWNT will face Sweden and France
Play
Soccer

USWNT's Squad vs. Sweden, France Indicative of Tough Olympic Choices

The two matches will provide ample preparation for the Olympics, with the squad chosen for them representing how tough it will be to trim it down for Tokyo.

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

steve-kerr-kevin-durant
Play
Extra Mustard

Angry Steve Kerr Takes Reporter to Task for 'Out of Context' Tweet

Steve Kerr's comments about 2018-19 Warriors team lead to controversy.

Deshaun Watson_2
Play
NFL

14th Woman Files Lawsuit Against Watson

A 14th woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson alleging sexual harassment and assault.