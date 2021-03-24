Texas Forward Kai Jones Declares for NBA Draft

Texas forward Kai Jones announced via Twitter that he will enter the 2021 NBA draft.

The sophomore averaged 8.8 points per game and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.2% from three-point range. Jones, 19, is ranked No. 17 on Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo's latest Big Board. He was second on the team in blocks (24) after leading Texas as a freshman (30).

“It was truly an honor to represent the Texas Longhorns for the past two seasons and suit up with my brothers night in and night out," Jones wrote. "I want to thank Coach Smart, the staff and my teammates for pushing me and helping me grow on and off the court. I feel like I’ve improved as a player, a teammate and a person as a Longhorn. My time here has set me up to be successful as I take the next steps in my career.

“Since I can remember, having the chance to play in the National Basketball Association has been my dream. Growing up in the Bahamas, not many of my peers have had the opportunity that I have in front of me now, the ability to achieve those dreams. And for that I want to thank my family, especially my mom and dad, for providing me the opportunity to be in the position I am in today. My story is just beginning, but I’ve already come so far and my journey to this point has prepared me for this moment.

“With that being said, I will be declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft! I will be relinquishing my collegiate eligibility and intend to sign with an agent, but it’s forever #HookEm.”

He helped lead the Longhorns to its first Big 12 tournament championship. Texas entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 3 seed, but it was upset by No. 14 Abilene Christian University in the first round.