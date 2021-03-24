SI.com
March Madness: Is UCLA vs Alabama the Most Exciting Sweet 16 Matchup?

March Madness Expert Predictions: Re-Picking Our Men's Sweet 16 Brackets

Author:
Publish date:

After the most mathematically upset-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament opening weekend ever, the Sweet 16 is set. Brackets have been busted left and right, including ours (though the majority of the Final Fours in our original expert brackets aren't doing too bad). Gonzaga, our staff's most popular original title-winner pick, remains strong, heading the list of SI's men's Sweet 16 power rankings.

Meanwhile, new names like Loyola Chicago and Oregon State are popping up in the Final Four discussion after big upsets. After such a chaotic start to the tournament, will it end in a champion no one saw coming? Or will the madness cede to the Gonzaga-Baylor final many have eyed all season?

Our re-done expert brackets are below, with our writers' picks for the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and national title game.

MORE: Four Burning Questions for the Rest of the Men's NCAA Tournament

Pat Forde

Pat Forde's Sweet 16 redo

Forde's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Forde's champ: Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo

Jeremy Woo's Sweet 16 redo

Woo's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Oregon State, Alabama
Woo's champ: Baylor

Molly Geary

Molly Geary's Sweet 16 redo

Geary's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Florida State
Geary's champ: Gonzaga

Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan's Sweet 16 redo

Jordan's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Jordan's champ: Gonzaga

Kevin Sweeney

Kevin Sweeney's Sweet 16 redo

Sweeney's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Sweeney's champ: Gonzaga

Elizabeth Swinton

Elizabeth Swinton's Sweet 16 redo

Swinton's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Michigan
Swinton's champ: Gonzaga

Michael Shapiro

Michael Shapiro's Sweet 16 redo

Shapiro's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Shapiro's champ: Gonzaga

Nick Selbe

Nick Selbe's Sweet 16 redo

Selbe's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Michigan
Selbe's champ: Gonzaga

