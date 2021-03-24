March Madness Expert Predictions: Re-Picking Our Men's Sweet 16 Brackets
After the most mathematically upset-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament opening weekend ever, the Sweet 16 is set. Brackets have been busted left and right, including ours (though the majority of the Final Fours in our original expert brackets aren't doing too bad). Gonzaga, our staff's most popular original title-winner pick, remains strong, heading the list of SI's men's Sweet 16 power rankings.
Meanwhile, new names like Loyola Chicago and Oregon State are popping up in the Final Four discussion after big upsets. After such a chaotic start to the tournament, will it end in a champion no one saw coming? Or will the madness cede to the Gonzaga-Baylor final many have eyed all season?
Our re-done expert brackets are below, with our writers' picks for the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and national title game.
Pat Forde
Forde's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Forde's champ: Gonzaga
Jeremy Woo
Woo's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Oregon State, Alabama
Woo's champ: Baylor
Molly Geary
Geary's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Florida State
Geary's champ: Gonzaga
Jason Jordan
Jordan's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Jordan's champ: Gonzaga
Kevin Sweeney
Sweeney's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Sweeney's champ: Gonzaga
Elizabeth Swinton
Swinton's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Michigan
Swinton's champ: Gonzaga
Michael Shapiro
Shapiro's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama
Shapiro's champ: Gonzaga
Nick Selbe
Selbe's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Michigan
Selbe's champ: Gonzaga
