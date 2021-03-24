Re-Picking Our Men's Sweet 16 Brackets

After the most mathematically upset-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament opening weekend ever, the Sweet 16 is set. Brackets have been busted left and right, including ours (though the majority of the Final Fours in our original expert brackets aren't doing too bad). Gonzaga, our staff's most popular original title-winner pick, remains strong, heading the list of SI's men's Sweet 16 power rankings.

Meanwhile, new names like Loyola Chicago and Oregon State are popping up in the Final Four discussion after big upsets. After such a chaotic start to the tournament, will it end in a champion no one saw coming? Or will the madness cede to the Gonzaga-Baylor final many have eyed all season?

Our re-done expert brackets are below, with our writers' picks for the Sweet 16, Elite Eight, Final Four and national title game.

Pat Forde

Forde's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama

Forde's champ: Gonzaga

Jeremy Woo

Woo's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Oregon State, Alabama

Woo's champ: Baylor

Molly Geary

Geary's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Florida State

Geary's champ: Gonzaga

Jason Jordan

Jordan's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama

Jordan's champ: Gonzaga

Kevin Sweeney

Sweeney's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama

Sweeney's champ: Gonzaga

Elizabeth Swinton

Swinton's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Houston, Michigan

Swinton's champ: Gonzaga

Michael Shapiro

Shapiro's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Alabama

Shapiro's champ: Gonzaga

Nick Selbe

Selbe's Final Four: Gonzaga, Baylor, Loyola Chicago, Michigan

Selbe's champ: Gonzaga

