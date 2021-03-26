Grand Canyon Senior Killed After Team's First Tourney Appearance

Grand Canyon senior forward Oscar Frayer was among three killed in a car accident on Tuesday morning, the school announced Thursday. He was 23 years old. His older sister, Andrea Moore, and a friend were also killed in the crash.

Frayer was a fifth-year senior who helped lead the program to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance this season. He had already obtained his degree in communications, and was going to walk at the school's graduation ceremony in April.

"We love O," GCU head coach Bryce Drew said. "He was the heartbeat of our team with his vibrant, energetic personality. I cannot put into words the hurt and sadness we all feel, but we know he is in heaven and that gives us great joy to know we will be together again."



A native of Oakland, Calif., Frayer played in 121 games during his GCU career and averaged 6.6 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2 assists this season. He was academically ineligible during the 2019-20 season, but came back to reclaim his starting job and emerge as a team leader, drawing praise from coaches for his demeanor and enthusiasm.

"Oscar's a great young man," Drew said in December. "His personality just lights up a gym. He brings excitement to the game with the way he plays. He's an easy guy to get behind and cheer for."



Upon his reinstatement to the team, Frayer lauded his relationship with Drew and the coaching staff, and explained how he felt at home within the GCU community.

"Coach Drew called me from Day 1 and was big on me coming back and that it would be with open arms," Frayer said. "That was enough for me because this is home. I spent the last four years of my life here...Coach Drew is my guy. A lot of these coaches are my guys. I see myself having relationships with them years down the line. That's key for me. Having those father figures in my life that I didn't have growing up is huge."

Frayer holds the GCU career record with 93 blocked shots and is second all-time in steals. He ranks fourth in scoring (970 points) and made three-pointers (144), and made the WAC All-Defense team as a sophomore.

"On the court, Oscar was known as the 'High Flyer' and will be remembered for his soaring dunks, tenacious defense and game-changing blocked shots," a GCU statement read. "Off the court, he will be remembered for his infectious smile, energetic spirit and caring soul that made him one of the most well-liked students on campus."

