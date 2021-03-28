How to Watch FSU vs. Michigan: Online, TV Channel, Start Time

SI.com
Inside the Men’s March Madness Bubble
How to Watch Florida State vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Publish date:

The seedings held to form in only one men's Sweet 16 matchup—No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Florida State in the East region.  

The Wolverines are the lone Big Ten team remaining and are making their fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance on Sunday. They just topped LSU 86-78 in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, the Seminoles posted double-digit victories over UNC Greensboro and Colorado to advance to their third straight Sweet 16. 

And now, two decades later, Leonard Hamilton and Juwan Howard have come full circle since their time together at the Wizards as they prepare to face-off in the Sweet 16.

“Our relationship runs deep,” Howard said during a Zoom call with reporters Thursday. “It goes back to the time when I played for coach Hamilton when I was playing for the Washington Wizards. The respect that I have for a coach as a man as a father and also as a coach, obviously, during his time coaching the University of Miami as well as Florida State. He’s had amazing success, great knowledge for the game of basketball, people and his resume speaks for himself.”

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, March 28

TV: CBS

Online: Paramount+ (one-month free trial), NCAA March Madness Live website and app (TV subscription needed), YouTube TV (2-week free trial), Hulu + Live TV (7-day free trial), Sling TV ($10 off the first month), fuboTV (7-day free trial)

The winner will advance to the Elite Eight, facing off against the winner of Alabama/UCLA, which is at 7:15 p.m.

